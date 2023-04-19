On Monday, April 10, the St. Peter City Council accepted a bid for a five-year contract with a new refuse and recycling hauler, opening the door for a new weekly schedule and expanded curbie service options.

Curbies

The city of St. Peter currently uses LJP for its garbage and recycling pickup services, but the City Council is negotiating with a new refuse and recycling hauler, opening the door for a new weekly schedule and expanded curbie service options. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments