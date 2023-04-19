On Monday, April 10, the St. Peter City Council accepted a bid for a five-year contract with a new refuse and recycling hauler, opening the door for a new weekly schedule and expanded curbie service options.
As the city’s contract with LJP Waste Solutions is set to expire in June, the City Council entertained bids for a hauling contract from three refuse and recycling haulers, including LJP, Waste Management and West Central Sanitation. The council followed City Administrator Todd Prafke’s recommendation to accept a low bid from West Central Sanitation.
West Central undercut the other firms with a bid to haul refuse every week and recycling every other week at a monthly charge of $8.93 per customer. With a $115 monthly cost for hauling food waste, the service would cost approximately $27,700 per month, a $5,000 increase above the city’s current contract.
Only one proposal was cheaper, an alternative bid of $7.81 per customer by West Central on the condition the contractor could start hauling at 5 a.m. Concerned the noise could wake residents up early and would force community members to drag out their curbies the night before, Prafke advised against the less expensive offer.
According to the proposal, West Central would pick up waste at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Prafke suggested the two-day schedule would be less confusing than the current three-day Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday schedule, since it wouldn’t overlap with Monday holidays.
“I like that it’s a Tuesday, Wednesday system,” said Councilor Emily Bruflat. “I know that I’ve been caught off guard by Monday holidays and having to switch the days forward. I think that might streamline a little bit for our customers.”
Prafke further recommended the City Council continue with an every two weeks recycling service, rather than accept a more expensive bid to haul recycling each week alongside refuse. The city administrator said it was unlikely a weekly service would affect recycling habits, since the last time the city utilized a weekly recycling service, there was not a significant change in recycling weights.
With the move to a new contractor, the 3,100 households utilizing municipal refuse and recycling will be expected to change over their curbies in the summer. If the contract is finalized, residents will be asked to leave out their curbies in the last week of June and will receive new curbies in a similar timeframe.
Alongside the new contract, the city of St. Peter is introducing a new 30-to-35-gallon curbie option. The addition is based on community feedback from residents who have reported that the current containers are too heavy and the bags can occasionally rip. This would be added to the existing roster of 60- and 90-gallon curbies and the bag system.
“I expect, in some respects, that will overtake your bag system for many folks, and the number of bag system users will likely go down over the course of this contract,” Prafke told the City Council.
The contract also provides the city with up to six food waste bins for its green composting program, but as of the April 10 council meeting, the exact number of bins had yet to be determined.