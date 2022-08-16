For Jeannie and Joseph Liebl, the sport of crashing cars doesn't just run on gasoline, it runs in the family.
The St. Peter mother and son each took home $1,000 and $800 checks respectively after being crowned champions of the Powderpuff and Youth classes of the Nicollet County Fair Demolition Derby.
It was 17-year-old Joseph's first time winning the Youth Class after starting the derby four years ago.
"I wanted to do it because my parents did it and that whole side of my family did it," said Joseph.
Joseph's father Perry Liebl, and his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins on his father's side are demolition derby fanatics. Together, the family strips down cars and builds up strong vehicles ahead of the competition.
Jeannie soon acquired an appreciation for the sport herself back when she was dating her now-husband, Perry. Since her first competition in 2001, Jeannie has taken home plenty of trophies, but the greatest prize was seeing her son use his backwards-driving skills to win his first derby.
"It’s a huge adrenaline rush and you can get to bang cars around legally," said Jeannie. "But my biggest joy was watching Joseph."
The two were counted among 50-some contestants that faced off in the two-day fray in the Nicollet County Grandstand arena.
"I love the adrenaline. It's awesome," said Brandon Paul after taking home the first-place trophy in the opening Minivan and SUV class on Friday.
For Paul, the demolition derby is also a family affair. The 28 year-old has competed in the derby for eight years ever since his uncle introduced him to the sport.
"I love building cars and crashing them with my buddies," said Paul.
Paul claimed another first place win in the Minivan and SUV class Saturday, but he doesn't rely on any particular strategy. It's all about having the driving skills to react when another driver is headed straight for your vehicle.
Competitor Noah Miest, of Le Sueur, said success in the ring comes down to being a good driver and building a a proper vehicle.
"You don't want the frame on them to be super rusty or anything like that," said Miest. "Other than that, it's just make and model of the vehicle. Anything from 1999 and up for F-250s is really good. It's all essentially how you build it, besides that."
He said there's no demolition derby quite like the Nicollet County Fair competition. It's a draw for adrenaline junkies across Southern Minnesota.
The 23-year-old, previously from Courtland, has been driving in the arena ever since his grandfather gave him an old truck in exchange for a week's work. Then 15 years old, Miest and his father built the truck in preparation for his first demolition derby.
Now a diesel mechanic, Miest has easy access to parts to to help strengthen his trucks. On Saturday, he took first place in the stock truck class. But Miest emphasized that even people with poor cars and trucks can still claim victory.
"You can have a crappy car, drive good and still get first place," said Miest. "Or you can have a good car, and you still need to drive good to get first place. Definitely driving skills are a huge factor."