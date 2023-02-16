From the sinking of the Titanic and the fall of the Berlin Wall to the origins of Betty Crocker and the polio vaccine, seventh graders at St. Peter Middle School could tell you all about it and more.
Dozens of students showcased their knowledge and exhibits on major turning points throughout the ages Wednesday, Feb. 8 during the schoolwide History Day competition.
For students at St. Peter Middle School, History Day marks one of the largest projects in their education thus far. Over the past several months, seventh graders have chosen historical topics to research and developed their choice of project — cardboard exhibits, documentaries and even websites — to present what they’ve learned.
Presentations developed in social studies and English classes lined the middle school library from end-to-end as judges filtered in to hear from the students and test their knowledge. St. Peter High School students from Danielle Roehrkasse and Peggy Dimock’s classes served as judges alongside community volunteers from the League of Women Voters and University of Minnesota Mankato and guest judges Mayor Shanon Nowell, City Councilors Keri Johnson and Ben Ranft and City Administrator Todd Prafke.
This year marks the first in-person History Day competition at St. Peter Middle School since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a lot of work. This year we actually had the English Department working together with the Social Studies Department, so this was actually two separate classes working together to accomplish one large project,” said Social Studies Teacher Dustin Sharstrom. “And this is by far the biggest project that middle schoolers have done.”
Students at St. Peter Middle School represent just some of over half a million middle and high school students participating in the National History Day competition.
In total, 24 SPMS students qualified to advance to the regional competition at MSU Mankato on Thursday, March 16. This marks a record-breaking cohort of St. Peter students advancing to the region level.
Select students may then qualify for the state competition on April 22 and the National Contest at the University of Maryland on June 11-15.
For this year’s theme, “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas,” students researched topics from ancient history to the recent past which show-cased pioneers and world-changing movements and events.
In her regional-qualifying exhibit, seventh grader Scarlett Wendt, explored the new frontiers created by the development of the atomic bomb in the Manhattan Project. It was the ominous image of the mushroom cloud that Wendt said inspired her to find out how the first nuclear weapons were developed and how such weapons of mass destruction impact the world today.
“I also found it interesting the after effects about how other governments do have the atomic nuclear weapons that can kill thousands,” said Wendt. “For example, according to the Federation of American Scientists, Russia, in 2022, the estimated stockpile was 5,977 and the stockpile itself is thought to be increasing over time.”
Many other students explored historic social movements like women’s suffrage and the civil rights movement and key figures like Martin Luther King Jr. Before developing her presentation on King, Evaney Garza said she hadn’t realized the Civil Rights leader was involved in the Montgomery Bus Boycott spurred by Rosa Parks’ arrest or that played a key role in the passage of the Civil Rights Act.
“I have always been interested in African American history and how the laws were changed and who helped change them,” Garza said on why she chose her topic.
Students Olivia Mish and Makayla Guth took a page out of Minnesota’s own history for their regional-qualifying presentation on the Willmar 8 Bank Strike, in which eight female employees of the Willmar’s Citizens National Bank organized a two year strike in protest of unequal pay and gender discrimination.
Mish described the numerous challenges the protesters faced, from picketing outside the bank in negative 70 degree temperatures to being ostracized by members of their community. The lawyer who chose to represent them in their gender discrimination complaint was forced out of his position as the Republican county chair.
“In the end, they ended up having to go back to work. They never got their pay raised but they brought national attention to the fact that, even though the Equal Pay Act went through 14 years ago, they still didn’t have equal pay,” said Mish. “They brought national attention to the fact that was still going on.”