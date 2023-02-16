From the sinking of the Titanic and the fall of the Berlin Wall to the origins of Betty Crocker and the polio vaccine, seventh graders at St. Peter Middle School could tell you all about it and more.

Nora Barnick and Ivy McHugh showcase their presentation on the history of Walt Disney. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Peter High School students evaluate a student’s presentation on Jonas Salk and the development of the polio vaccine. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
High School students react to Benazir Hussein’s presentation on the Berlin Wall. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Students share their presentations for History Day. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Scarlett Wendt poses with her regional-qualifying exhibit on the Manhattan Project. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Esme Gramse (left) and Benazir Hussein pose with their exhibits on Elizabeth Blackwell and the Berlin Wall respectively. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Evaney Garza stands next to her History Day exhibit on Martin Luther King Jr. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Marcus Lemke and Jazmyn Hermel-Eggers pose with their exhibit on Martin Luther King Jr. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575.

