A St. Peter man is accused of sharing and possessing pornographic content depicting children between multiple electronic devices.
Gerald Edward Timm, 52, was charged on May 20 with felony dissemination of pornographic work and two counts of felony pornographic possession. An omnibus hearing is scheduled on July 5.
According to the criminal complaint, an investigator affiliated with the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force linked Timm to a peer to peer file-sharing network, which he allegedly used to download and disseminate child pornography.
Between the dates of April 25, 2021 and Nov. 6, 2021, Timm’s host computer in St. Peter advertised to the file sharing network that it possessed 14 suspected files of child pornography according to the investigation.
Law enforcement reported speaking with Timm after obtaining a warrant to search his electronic devices. He allegedly admitted to visiting “suspicious” websites she should not have visited and searching for young girls, but said there should not be child pornography on his devices.
Police confiscated Timm’s laptop, cell phone, and a computer tower and tablet found hin his bedroom. On May 18, law enforcement reported finding 226 images and 43 videos of child pornography.
An examination of the laptop indicated it was used to share four pornographic videos featuring boys between the ages of 8 and 13 engaging in sexual acts.