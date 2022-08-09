A St. Peter man was convicted for the theft of a church bell from a cemetery in rural Nicollet County.
Travis John Carlson, 38, of St. Peter, was convicted of felony theft April 27. He had charges of attempted theft and third-degree burglary dismissed.
Tonia Lee Marsh, of St. Peter, was cleared of identical charges.
Carlson was ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution to the Church of St. Paul for damages to the church bill and sentenced to four years of probation. A four year stay of execution was granted on a 13 month sentence at St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
The church bell was reported missing from a display in the cemetery on Jan. 27 and located in a nearby ditch around 1.75 miles away with straps and ropes still tied to it. Footprints leading away from cemetery led investigators to an abandoned snowmobile.
Investigators concluded someone was pulling the bell along the ground with a snowmobile and placed a tracking device in case the perpetrator came back to collect it. Law enforcement late pulled over Carlson and Marsh in a vehicle driving an empty trailer. Investigators reported viewing rope, straps and oversized tools in the back.
Carlson was then placed under arrest and a snowmobile key was reportedly found on him, which activated the snowmobile in the cemetery.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.