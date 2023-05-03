A St. Peter man with has been charged with a felony after allegedly attacking a man inside his home.
Deontae Ronald Atkins, 36, was charged with felony fifth-degree assault following two domestic violence-related convictions in the past three years, and gross misdemeanor assault in the fifth degree on March 22.
According to the criminal complaint, St. Peter Police responded to a reported assault at a St. Peter home Jan. 3 and arrived to see the reported victim with a significant amount of blood on his face and sweatshirt. The man was transported to the hospital after stating that his head was pounding, his eye hurt and he was feeling nauseous. There was a cut above his left eye, which was beginning to swell.
Speaking with investigators at the hospital, the man said the incident began after Atkins’ significant other asked him to bring some medication to the defendant’s residence. He returned home after dropping off the medication outside the door, and within 20 minutes, Atkins was knocking at the door.
Atkins reportedly asked the man if he had been at his residence. When the man said “No,” Atkins reportedly struck him in the face an estimated six or seven times and tried to pull him out of the home to continue the assault.
A witness provided a statement to police consistent with the testimony.
Atkins was previously convicted gross misdemeanor domestic assault in Nicollet County in May, 2022 and misdemeanor violating a domestic abuse no contact order in Nicollet County in October, 2021.