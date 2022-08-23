A St. Peter man is accused of assaulting a woman, and threatening and endangering her two children.
Zachary Brian Zimbrich, 25, was charged with nine counts on Aug. 15, including: felony threats of violence; gross misdemeanor child endangerment; gross misdemeanor harassment; three counts of misdemeanor domestic assault and three counts of misdemeanor fifth degree assault.
St. Peter Police responded to the domestic incident on Aug. 12 and spoke to the reported victim and her 6-year-old child. According to the complaint, the alleged assault occurred in front of the 6-year-old and the victim’s 10-month-old child.
The victim told law enforcement she brought the infant to her bedroom to help the child sleep when Zimbrich confronted her and punched her in the left side of her head and her back three to four times.
Zimbrich then left to go to the bathroom, according to the testimony, and the victim took the opportunity to call the police. She took both of the children into infant’s room and barricaded the door with a dresser and changing table.
The defendant reportedly attempted to pick the lock, but was unsuccessful, and shouted that he was going to kill the six-year old child. The victim heard Zimbrich walk to the child’s room and yell “Get out of bed.” But when he realized the child wasn’t in the room, he allegedly grew angrier and broke through the barricaded door and knocked the dresser over.
Zimbrich allegedly shouted at the victim and struck her again, causing the oldest child to scream in terror. He eventually retreated into the master bedroom when the victim told him the police were on their way. The victim told police she has called law enforcement in the past and Zimbrich would go into the bedroom and pretend to be sleep.
The eldest child told police that they and their younger sibling were scared. They remembered yelling when Zimbrich hit the victim and said they were also hit in the left eye when Zimbrich pushed their mother into them.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.