A St. Peter man has been arrested and accused of stalking and assaulting his domestic partner.
Brennan Forrest Anderson, 30, was charged with felony stalking, felony threats of violence, gross misdemeanor domestic assault and misdemeanor domestic assault on Feb. 9.
According to the charges, the St. Peter Police Department received a call Feb. 7 from a female complainant who said Anderson threatened to kill her at her residence in St. Peter.
When arrived at the scene, law enforcement observed fresh blood near a hole in the wall, allegedly punched in by Anderson. The woman told police she needed to get her children out of the home and that Anderson was still in the bedroom after threatening to kill her.
When the responding officer approached the defendant, they observed a fresh wound on his right hand was actively bleeding. Anderson appeared to be losing his balance and was slurring his words.
Law enforcement placed Anderson under arrest and took a statement from the woman. She reported that Anderson mistreats her when he drinks alcohol and she suspected he was drinking that day because he returned home from work late and immediately locked himself in the bedroom. He didn't come out until about 10 p.m. asking for supper.
When told that supper was hours before and that there was food in the freezer for him to eat, Anderson reportedly became upset and started throwing frozen food at her. He then punched a hole in the wall and punched the control panel on the treadmill, cracking the plastic.
Anderson then reportedly approached the couch the woman was sitting on and lifted it from the back, causing her to fall forward onto the ground. When she attempted to sit back down on the couch, he lifted it up again.
According to the testimony, Anderson then lifted a hoverboard electric scooter over his head and threatened to strike her with it and kill her. He then dropped the scooter and returned to the bedroom.
The woman also shared a recording from that night, which law enforcement reported showed Anderson arguing with the woman while she remained relatively quiet.
She told police that Anderson had a history of assaulting her while intoxicated, often dragging her by her feet. In one instance, after a party in Nebraska, he reportedly punched her in the face, leaving her with a black eye, and on other occasions dragged her out of the bedroom and told her to sleep on the hallway floor before locking the door.
Anderson had previously been convicted of third degree assault in November, 2015 in Valley County, Nebraska.
In a statement to police, Anderson claimed that he has never assaulted his partner, but admitted to drinking too much that night and "freak[ing]" out.