A St. Peter man armed with shot an arrow during an assault on a child and armed himself with a meat cleaver and steak knife before being forcibly restrained by law enforcement, according to the criminal complaint.
Zacariah Christian Kopischke, 38, was charged with felony threats of violence, two counts of felony domestic assault, two counts of gross misdemeanor domestic assault for subsequent violations and two counts of gross misdemeanor fifth degree assault on Aug. 19.
Kopischke is currently in police custody and his first court appearance is scheduled on Friday.
The St. Peter Police Department spoke with the adult victim, a witness and a child following the domestic disturbance. The reported assault occurred while the victim, witness and four children were present.
According to testimony, Kopischke arrived at the St. Peter residence after drinking with his friends and is frequently angry when he drinks. He was fighting with the residents for approximately 20 minutes before police arrived.
At some point, Kopischke was armed with a bow and arrow and fired it into the bathroom wall. He then rushed at the victim while armed with the bow, chasing her into the hallway.
The defendant prepared to load another arrow into the bow, but one of the children intervened and removed the arrow. Both the victim and child tackled Kopischke in the hallway and they ended up on the ground. Kopischke allegedly threatened to kill the victim during the struggle and punched her and the child multiple times.
The victim told police she was fighting for her life and her child’s. Police observed a two inch cut along her forearm following the incident and a large abrasion and bruise forming on the child’s cheek below their eye.
During the struggle, Kopischke got back up and retrieved a meat cleaver and steak knife, holding one in each hand. The four children and Kopischke ran outside the house.
Police arrived to witness Kopischke standing on the front steps, wielding the knives in only his underwear. As police approached, Kopischke repeatedly yelled at them to “Shoot me.” Law enforcement asked Kopischke to put down the knives, but he refused.
Eventually, the victim exited the front door and approached Kopischke from behind to stop him. She knocked the knives out of his hands and pushed the defendant down to the ground.
Following the victim’s assistance, the St. Peter Police were able to approach Kopischke while he was on the ground to restrain and handcuff him.
