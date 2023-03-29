A St. Peter man has been charged with multiple felonies for alleged sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl.
Gary Otero, 59, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree for contact with a minor under 14 and a significant relationship with a minor under 16, and solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct on Feb. 23.
The St. Peter Police Department took testimony from the young girl, which stated that Otero placed his hand on her thigh and moved it up to her pelvic region. Law enforcement further obtained text messages sent by the girl confiding to a witness about the incident, while expressing she was scared she would get in trouble if she told someone.
In a statement to police on Feb. 8, Otero claimed he was touching the girl's legs to move them off of his own legs. He admitted that he may have touched the clothing over her crotch while moving her leg, but denied making skin-to-skin contact according to the charges.
However, on Otero's phone police located a deleted text conversation with the girl on the same day as the alleged incident, in which he messaged her “It feels good huh,” and “Between us you say nothing to nobody understand.” The girl later told him she was deleting his number.
When asked about the messages in a follow-up conversation, Otero claimed "feels good" referred to a neck massage and that he was joking when he told her not to tell anyone. But he reportedly agreed that other people watching his contact with the girl may have believed his conduct was sexual.
Otero is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing before the Nicollet County District Court on April 11.