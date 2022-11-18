A St. Peter man is accused of possessing and sharing pornogaphic images of prepubescent children.
Terry Edward Davis II, 34, of St. Peter was charged with felony dissemination of pornographic work involving a minor under the age of 14 and seven felony counts of possession of pornographic work featuring a minor under the age of 14 on Oct. 14.
According the criminal complaint, the St. Peter Police Department received a report from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) regarding an account on the messaging app Kik, which was sharing pornographic videos of pubescent and prepubescent children. The account was reportedly opened with an email address used by Davis.
Law enforcement recovered a Motorola cell phone and laptop computer from Davis’ residence after executing a search warrant on March 14. A warrant was later granted to search the electronic devices. Preliminary findings in an Oct. 5 report by the BCA reported that 87 sexually explicit images of children between the ages of 5 and 12 years old were on the laptop. The images included both juvenile boys and girls.
The search also found a sexual image of a nude 8-year-old boy on the recovered cell phone.
According to the charges, Davis initially denied ownership of the cell phone or having any knowledge of Kik but later admitted those statements to be false. He reportedly admitted to using Kik to join a number of groups related to pornography. The defendant admitted to seeing users share possible child pornography and said he deleted those groups and blocked those users. Davis reportedly admitted to using Kik to share and receive pornographic content, but he said that none of it contained minors to the best of his knowledge.
