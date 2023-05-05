A St. Peter man is accused of giving away a neighbor’s snowblower and over $2,000 worth of property for free without the owner’s consent.
Curtis Allen Krejce, 38, was charged with felony theft on April 10.
According to the charges, St. Peter Police received a complaint on April 7 from a neighbor that Krejce was giving away their property outside their duplex. Earlier that day, officers had observed Krejce outside with a “Free” sign near some property, while also holding a separate sign that said “God is real.”
A neighbor told police that Krejce had taken his snowblower, a winch, two shovels and three thermo-insulated extension cords. Though he did not see the alleged theft, he knew the items, valued at an estimated $2,000, were in the garage less than four hours prior to his call.
Another resident of the duplex said Krejce was giving away her property without consent as well.
Krejce admitted to moving the snowblower and extension cords next to the free sign at the corner of the lot and said someone must have taken the snowblower while he was inside cleaning, placing items near the street or reading scripture.
The defendant claimed he was moving the property to clean leftover residue from a fire extinguisher. Law enforcement had been at the address earlier that day because Krejce discharged a fire extingusher indoors in an attempt to make the residence unlivable according to the charges.
When asked about the “free” sign, Krejce responded that God was free.
The matter is scheduled for an omnibus hearing on June 6 before the Nicollet County District Court.