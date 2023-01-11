A St. Peter man accused of fleeing law enforcement and resisting arrest had bags of meth, fentanyl and cocaine in his vehicle according to charges.
Jacob Spencer Langton, 31, was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process, felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, felony second degree drug sale, three felony third degree drug charges, felony fifth degree drug possession as well as misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor drug charges.
According to the criminal complaint, a caller informed North Mankato Police of a tan Chevrolet sedan driving erratically on Hwy. 14 at approximately 2:38 p.m. on Aug. 26. The complainant last saw the vehicle exit onto Lookout Drive, North Mankato.
Police located a matching vehicle at a North Mankato gas station. As the officer approached they observed a man slouching in the passenger seat shift to the driver's seat and start the car. The officer ran up and pounded on the window yelling at the driver to stop, but he attempted to continue to pull away according to the charges.
The officer then opened the driver door and removed Langton's hands off the steering wheel and grabbed control of his left arm. Langton reportedly continued to resist and restarted the car after the officer turned off the ignition. The two struggled over control of the gear shifter, causing the car to shift back and forth between park and drive.
During the struggle, the officer shifted the vehicle from drive to neutral, causing the car to roll forward into a North Mankato PD squad car which arrived to block the defendant from fleeing. The responding detective then approached the passenger side of the car to assist the officer in apprehending Langton. Together, the law enforcement officers managed to cuff Langton.
According to the complaint, Langton told police he tried to flee because the Department of Corrections had a warrant out for his arrest.
On Aug. 30, North Mankato Police executed a search warrant on the 2008 Chevrolet Impala and located numerous bags of illegal substances and drug paraphernalia.
The confiscated items included 24 grams of field tested methamphetamine, 80 pills believed to be counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl weighing in at 12 grams total, 1.9 grams of suspected marijuana, 1.7 grams of field tested cocaine, seven unidentified white pills as well as plastic baggies, a digital scale, foil, pipe, spoon and straws.
Langton has seven prior controlled substance convictions including third degree sale in Blue Earth and Brown County.