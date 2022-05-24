On Monday, May 30, people across the nation and here at home will be honoring the military men and women who gave their lives in service of their country.
The origins of Memorial Day date back over 150 years to the late 1860s. In the years following the Civil War — the bloodiest conflict in the nation's history — Americans began observing Decoration Day — a time for mourners lay flowers at the gravestones of the war dead. The first national Decoration Day was held at Arlington National Cemetery in 1871.
States, towns and cities gradually adopted Memorial Day as a legal holiday until 1971 when Congress adopted the Uniform Monday Holiday Act and declared Memorial Day a national holiday on the last Monday of May.
In honor of Memorial Day, St. Peter American Legion Post 37 is hosting a ceremony and barbecue in Minnesota Square Park Monday.
The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. with a walk of honor by the American Legion Color Guard and Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps. The Color Guard and Govenaires will march from the intersection of Myrtle Street and Minnesota Ave. (Hwy. 169) to Minnesota Square Park while escorted by the St. Peter Police Department and Nicollet County Sheriff's Office.
American Legion Adjutant Steve Ward will open the gathering in Minnesota Square Park as the Master of Ceremonies. Vocalist Rebekah Roemhildt will sing the national anthem, followed by an invocation by Pastor Chris Culuris of the First Lutheran Church.
Mayor Shanon Nowell will then welcome guests to the ceremony. After comments by Post 37 Commander Cliff Isley, the St. Peter High School Band will play God Bless America.
Delivering the Memorial Day address is Sergeant First Class Paul Hassing of Montgomery. Hassing served overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan as a member of the US Army and worked as a Preventative Medicine Specialist, Aviation Operations Sergeant and Combat Engineer.
Hassing has received numerous decorations for his service and currently acts as membership director for American Legion Post 550 in Bloomington.
Following Hassing's speech, the Govenaires will play a patriotic musical tribute and William O'Brian and Jim Weber will read the honor wall names.
The American Legion Auxiliary will then place the wreath and Culuris will deliver a benediction. The Honor Guard and Govenaires then conclude the ceremony by performing a rifle volley and taps respectively.
After the commencement, members of the public may join the Legion at the Riverside Park for a service honoring those lost or buried at sea.
Visitors may then enjoy an open bar and barbecue at 11 a.m. Pulled turkey, baked beans, coleslaw and chips will be served with a free will donation.