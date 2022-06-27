With school out for the summer, kids in St. Peter are heading to their local playgrounds to enjoy the swings, slides and, in some cases, painting. St. Peter Community Education is bringing arts education directly to kids with the sPARK Creativity Mobile Arts Studio.
This is the second summer local art teacher April Malphurs has partnered with Community Ed. to bring the program to local parks and neighborhoods across town, but last week, kids were given a rare taste of what it’s like to work alongside a professional artist.
Mankato artist Justin Ek has made a name for himself locally and online, creating murals with leftover house paint. He’s garnered 63,000 followers on TikTok with his spontaneous style of dribbling and splashing paint. He’s also a co-owner of family-owned and operated Bellissimo Paint and Coatings in Mankato.
On Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24, Ek introduced the kids of St. Peter to the world of action and drip painting. Groups of children at Gorman Park, Park Row Apartments and Green Valley collaborated on a shared canvas with an emphasis on following intuition rather than instruction.
“[Kids] are more willing to let their creative spirit guide them more than stopping, thinking and stepping back. They just go with it,” said Ek. “Adults are indoctrinated into learning to stop and consider what other people will think and 'Will this sell?' Kids let loose, and I really admire that, and I try to do that in my own work without planning.”
Ek opened the studio by teaching the kids to smear gray swabs of paint on the canvas. Then the artist helped the kids up a step ladder to instruct them on drip painting. After choosing a color of acrylic paint, the young artists squeezed the bottle at the top of the canvas and sent beads of paint rolling to the bottom. Kids took turns dripping paint at different intervals along the canvas, creating a multi-color, striped pattern. For the finishing touches, kids tossed pastel, pink and green epoxy chips onto the canvas.
The class demonstrated how kids could make art without a traditional studio or materials. In addition to the collective painting, kids made their own individual fluid paintings with beet juice, coffee and turmeric. When the paint dries, they will write messages of their own hopes and dreams for change in the world.
Working with a professional artist was a unique, first-time experience for 9-year-old Dante Fisher. While the avid drawer has taken plenty of art classes in school, Fisher said the techniques were distinct from her typical coursework.
“It was different, and in some ways it was similar,” said Fisher. “Painting with this kind of beet juice and coffee was different and dumping bottles of paint on the mural was fun.”
Hoping to delve into the arts when she grows up, Fisher said she plans on coming back to the sPARK Creativity Mobile Art Studio at least once a week. Community Education is hosting classes Thursdays and Fridays between June 9 and Aug. 3.
The mobile art studio was launched last year with a goal of creating an arts program that’s more accessible to all St. Peter youth, including kids of color and kids in low-income families, by bringing classes to public parks and neighborhoods. The approach is succeeding. According to art instructor April Malphurs, the proportion of non-white kids in last year’s program was triple the percentage of non-white residents in St. Peter.
With the assistance of a larger grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, the mobile art studio used funds to recruit two guest artists of color to work with participants this summer. In addition to Malaysian American artist Justin Ek, the mobile art studio is partnering with Pakistani-American and Nigerian immigrant artist Fawzia Khan, of Hopkins.
Khan left the medical field to pursue a career in the arts, specializing in sculpture among multiple disciplines and emphasizing themes of womanhood and barriers in her work. On July 28 and 29, she’ll be teaching participants to create self portraits.
“The main focus of the program is to expose kids to artists through the mirrors and windows approach," explained Malphurs, "meaning that they can see themselves in and opening the windows to the wider world."