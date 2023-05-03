SPHS spring play cast and crew members include, front row, left to right, Bryan Harroun; second row, Ryenne Pettis, Lily Deming, Ella Ruble, Madison Braam, Isabelle Misch, Sophia Brown; third row, Shea Hildebrandt, Eleanor Winterfeldt, Eva Kracht, Sky Gassman, David Marlow, Rowan Snay, Grace Tollefson, Brenden Larson, Anja Harbo; top row, Alexis Boettcher, Ryan Ranft, Hannah Wohlers, Wesley Toupence, CeeJay King, Adrik Rojas-Malledo, and Andrew Baji. Not pictured are Eleanor Kennedy, Lucas Hickey, Drake Smuder, Corbin Herron, Marcus Graves, Wyatt Davis, Dustin Sikkema, Santiago Vega, Molly Leonard and Sean Mitchell. (Photo courtesy of SPHS)
Saint Peter High School’s theater department will stage its annual spring play at the Performing Arts Center the weekend of May 4-6. This year’s show is, “Almost, Maine,” and the director is Robbie Deering with Jennifer Maldonado as assistant director.
“We are incredibly excited to share this story with our school and our community,” Deering said. “Students have been working since early March to transport us to Almost, Maine. This fictional place is not so different from what you would find in northern Minnesota, so there is some familiarity with the characters and even situations they find themselves in. Each scene leaves the audience almost satisfied and wanting a little bit more of a resolution.”
The synopsis for “Almost, Maine,” from the script, states: “Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn't exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend—almost—in this delightful midwinter night’s dream."