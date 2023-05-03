Spring play preview

SPHS spring play cast and crew members include, front row, left to right, Bryan Harroun; second row, Ryenne Pettis, Lily Deming, Ella Ruble, Madison Braam, Isabelle Misch, Sophia Brown; third row, Shea Hildebrandt, Eleanor Winterfeldt, Eva Kracht, Sky Gassman, David Marlow, Rowan Snay, Grace Tollefson, Brenden Larson, Anja Harbo; top row, Alexis Boettcher, Ryan Ranft, Hannah Wohlers, Wesley Toupence, CeeJay King, Adrik Rojas-Malledo, and Andrew Baji. Not pictured are Eleanor Kennedy, Lucas Hickey, Drake Smuder, Corbin Herron, Marcus Graves, Wyatt Davis, Dustin Sikkema, Santiago Vega, Molly Leonard and Sean Mitchell. (Photo courtesy of SPHS)

Saint Peter High School’s theater department will stage its annual spring play at the Performing Arts Center the weekend of May 4-6. This year’s show is, “Almost, Maine,” and the director is Robbie Deering with Jennifer Maldonado as assistant director.

David Marlow and Grace Tollefson

David Marlow (Dave) and Grace Tollefson (Rhonda) rehearse a scene during a recent practice session at the SPHS Performing Arts Center
SPHS spring play

Sophia Brown (Marvalyn) & Lucas Hickey (Steve) during rehearsal.
SPHS spring play

Eleanor Kennedy (Marci) & Adrik Rojas-Malledo (Phil) practice their lines.
SPHS spring play

Members of the SPHS spring play crew work on painting part of the set for the production of "Almost, Maine."
SPHS spring play

Isabel Avant (Sandrine), Lily Deming (Waitress) & Brenden Larson (Jimmy) rehearse.
SPHS Spring Play

SPHS Spring Play Director Robbie Deering (sitting on stage) addresses the cast before the April 26 rehearsal at the Performing Arts Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments