Vicki Hunter knows firsthand the power of a second chance.
Coming from working class roots, Hunter was the first in her family to attend college, graduating Kent State University with a B.A. in Psychology as the class valedictorian before obtaining a doctorate in Sociology in 2005.
But before her accomplishments in higher education, Hunter set another family record. She was the first to go to prison.
Hunter spent around two years in her mid-20s incarcerated in a Florida prison. At the time, she never thought herself capable of becoming a college graduate. But Hunter’s trajectory was forever changed while working for the prison’s education director, who encouraged her to attend university after her sentence.
“No one in my family had ever been to college so I was skeptical, but she said, ‘Yes, you’re very smart.’ She helped me fill out my FAFSA and I started college within about a week of getting out of prison. My first semester, I realized I had found my home in the academic community,” said Hunter.
Now an 18-year Associate Professor of Sociology at Minnesota State University, Mankato, Hunter is giving incarcerated individuals across southern Minnesota the second chance that changed her life as the founder and director of the Scholars Serving Time program.
“I look at incarcerated people differently than a lot of people do because I was one, and I recognize that they’re just human beings who have potentially made some mistakes and need growth opportunities,” said Hunter.
Since 2021, Scholars Serving Time has allowed prisoners at the Waseca Federal Correctional Institution, the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee and Faribault previously, the opportunity to enroll in classes at MNSU while incarcerated, pursuing associate of arts degrees.
Students enrolled take around three-to-four 100 and 200 level courses each semester in core areas, such as math, science, writing and communication, social science, humanities and the arts, and more from visiting MNSU faculty. The program currently boasts a class of 24 at Shakopee, up from nine students when Scholars Serving Time first launched in the middle of the pandemic, and a class of 15 at Waseca.
St. Peter teacher
Vanna Peterson, a St. Peter graduate student pursuing her master’s in Sociology at MNSU, has spent the past three semesters as a graduate assistant in the Scholars Serving Time program, helping answer student questions about their classes in study sessions about once a week. She also aids students in finding college programs to enroll in after their release.
“This experience took it from sitting in a classroom, writing essays and filling out exams to real life practice, real life experience. It reignited my love and passion for social justice,” said Peterson. “It made me feel like I was actually doing something, and the students make you want to keep going. No matter how much you don’t want to do the work, or get up in the morning, they make you want to do it.”
When people learn about her work with prison populations, Peterson has often received questions asking if she’s worried about getting shanked and had been warned in her training that the inmates may attempt to manipulate her, but she said she’s never felt more at ease than when she’s working with her students.
“It’s just such a myth; it’s a lie. You build relationships with them, and you miss them, and you think about them, and they become a huge part of your life,” said Peterson. “I work in the women’s facility, and there are some amazing women that I’ve met. Beautiful mothers, beautiful wives, just beautiful people. I’m quite a bit younger than a lot of them, and they’re quite motherly. I’ve never felt safer than being in there.”
Growth
The aims of the MNSU prison program stretch beyond educating students and into helping them develop skills in self-expression, reflection and analytic reasoning.
Last summer, MNSU Art Professor Dana Sikkila offered scholars at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault the opportunity to develop their creativity in a six-week course utilizing a wide variety of mediums, including paint, charcoal, graphite, colored pencils and cut paper.
Sikkila noted the program was a rare chance for inmates to hone their artistic skills and creativity. Prior to her class last year, Faribault was the only state institution without hands-on arts education.
During the course, pupils were challenged to flex their creative muscles by developing work based on a prompt or theme, rather than a specific object or setting. Over the six weeks, Sikkila witnessed her students grow more willing to open up about their own life experiences.
“A lot of the artwork was inspired by past traumas, destructive family situations, the idea of one day being free or work discussing a way of thinking they no longer agree with,” said Sikkila.
Similar themes cropped up in poetry written by scholars in the Faribault and Shakopee Correctional Facilities, with guidance from English Adjunct Professor Samuel Kamara. In his work with students, Kamara had pupils write “war poems” reflecting on the ramifications of violence and conflict.
Select poetry and artwork by program participants were featured at a Scholars Serving Time showcase on Tuesday at MNSU, alongside personal testimony from a couple guest speakers who were formerly incarcerated.
Changed perspectives
For Johnny McCallum, the Scholars Serving Time program has opened up new opportunities since her incarceration at Faribault. Speaking at the Tuesday showcase, the former student explained she was still coming to terms with her transgender identity while in prison.
In the hyper-masculine environment of a men’s prison, McCallum said she didn’t feel comfortable living freely as herself. She determined presenting as a man and being able to live and socialize with the general population was preferable to living openly as transgender at the risk of being ostracized and relocated to a special placement.
During her year and a half sentence, the MNSU instructors were among some of the only people outside of higher level corrections staff that McCallum could open with about her identity and innermost thoughts and feelings. In her speech, McCallum recalled one particular moment in the program where she was asked to write an essay about the one she wanted changed in the world.
“The one thing I would like to have changed is people have more empathy. That was powerful for me because they were listening to me and who I was,” McCallum said with tears in her eyes. “Getting accepted into the program was really powerful for me because I had these adjectives that could help me and help me step into being the person I am now.”
Since leaving prison, McCallum is now living more openly and is in a romantic relationship with a non-binary person that she said wouldn’t have been possible without the she received through Scholars Serving Time.
The program also allowed McCallum to explore the field of sociology as a profession. Once her parole is complete, McCallum hopes to pursue a doctorate in sociology and work as an advocate for incarcerated individuals and transgender people in the criminal justice system.
“I knew what sociology was before that, but I had never explored sociology as a profession and how it works in our society, like social statistics and how that’s used in managing social programs and showing directions and trends and things that are being missed,” said McCallum.
Safara Shortman, an MSU student formerly incarcerated at Waseca, also spoke positively of her experience in the Scholars Serving Time program via Zoom. The 35-year-old called in from her home in Montana, where she’s currently taking MSU classes online.
“I have pursued jobs I never would have before. Now I occupy a steady, stable position close to my desired profession. Because of this every choice and everything I make, I am able to make with confidence and for that I’m very grateful,” said Shortman.
For Hunter, witnessing students like McCallum and Shortman develop a whole new outlook has made the Scholars Serving Time program the pinnacle of her career in academia.
“This is the highlight of my career. I love doing this,” said Hunter. “I feel like I get so much joy out of seeing people grow and thrive and discover how amazing they are, and I feel like I should be thanking them for allowing me in this position to do it.”