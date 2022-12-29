For many St. Peter residents, the season of giving goes far beyond placing presents under the tree.
Community members flocked to First Lutheran Church on Dec. 21, opening up their hearts — and their veins — to offer a different kind of gift: blood.
As schools and businesses shut their doors early, around 58 registered donors braved the sub-zero temperatures to help save a life at the Red Cross Blood Drive. Donors ranged from retirees to high schoolers, like 17-year-old Jaxen Sandland.
Since participating in his first blood drive at St. Peter High School at the age of 16, Sandland has made it a regular habit to give as often as he can. As a universal donor, the high school senior has found blood drives to be a simple way to make a great difference.
“Getting out of school helps, but really it’s just an hour or two it takes out of my day and it makes me feel better,” said Sandland. “Being a universal donor I feel it’s — not an obligation — but something I should look into more. I can use my universal donor status as a way to help people.”
Everyone had their own reasons to give. For St. Peter resident Greg Stone, donating blood was a way of giving back while carrying on a family tradition.
“My parents are both regular donors and as soon as I turned 18 I did it too. It’s a civic duty to do it,” said Stone.
For Terry Pankratz of St. Peter, it’s a means of service.
“I do it all the time. I have for many years,” said Pankratz. “Because I never served in the armed forces, I figured this is my way to give back.”
Like Sandland, St. Peter resident Sharon Olsen possesses a valuable blood type. As an O positive donor, Olsen has one of the most in-demand blood types because of her red blood cells’ compatibility with any positive blood type. During shortages, O negative and O positive blood is the first to run out.
“I know they really need blood and it’s easy and convenient so here I am,” said Olsen. “You want to do what you can.”
But it’s not just Type O donors that are needed. Since blood cannot be manufactured and can only be stored for a limited time, there is a constant demand for new donations. However, only 3% of age-eligible people donate blood yearly according to the American Red Cross, and there are often fewer donors around the holidays.
“Blood donations are generally down during the holidays because they are shopping for their family or celebrating Christmas,” said Amber Swing, Red Cross Collection Team Supervisor.
The slew of spin-outs and traffic incidents amid intense blizzard conditions this week served as a cold reminder of the difference a blood donation can make. Victims of vehicular crashes are some of the primary beneficiaries of blood transfusions. According to the Red Cross, a single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood.
“The units we collect all get used. They all get transfused into either car accident patients or cancer patients, basically anybody that needs one,” said Swing. “They’ll get broken up into red cells and also to platelets and plasma and then it will get transfused to whatever the doctors need for that specific patient.”