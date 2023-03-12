Members of the local Future Farmers of America chapter served their classmates plates of fresh ribs as well as college and job opportunities during the St. Peter High School Career Fair.
Regional companies representing multiple sides of the agriculture industry from producers like Agropur, POET, Crystal Valley, Seneca Foods and Wakefield Pork to John Deere dealer Kibble Equipment set up booths outside the high school cafeteria. They were alongside public sector employers — the Minnesota Department of Transportation and St. Peter Leisure and Recreation — and educators, like Minnesota State University, Mankato and the Minnesota State Agricultural Center of Excellence, to talk with students about potential internship, career and post-secondary educational opportunities.
The student-to-industry connections on Wednesday, March 8 were made possible by the work of FFA student officers, who reached out to invite employers in agricultural and technical industries prior to the career fair.
"You get to learn a lot of cool life lessons with some people and make a lot of good connections," said FFA Chapter President Tristan Krakow. "It helps build your leadership and speaking skills to just learn to get more comfortable and step out of your comfort zone a little bit."
FFA Advisor Gena Lilienthal said the first career fair was launched several years ago after educators observed a need in the community for people in the agriculture and trade sectors.
"A large portion of careers available in our area of Minnesota are focused around areas of career and technical education whether that's agriculture, construction, areas of welding and even business and food production," said Lilienthal. "We're at the heart of agriculture in our area of the state so our need for jobs around here is great."
To give students an extra incentive to participate in the career fair, the FFA handed out ice cream to anyone who had a ticket obtained from having a conversation at the booths. The ice cream was served to complement ribs served in the cafeteria which came directly from an FFA member's farm.
"I think the coolest part about it is this could decide someone's future. One of these tables could make a kid think 'Yeah, that's where I want to work," said FFA Chapter Vice President Colton Willaert.
The career fair was just one part of FFA week at St. Peter High School, which ran from March 6 to March 10. The festivities included a full week of dress-up days, an all-school Bingo game on Monday, a community meal on Wednesday night and staff recognition events on Friday.