Members of the local Future Farmers of America chapter served their classmates plates of fresh ribs as well as college and job opportunities during the St. Peter High School Career Fair.

Gabriela roemhildt

Gabriela Roemhildt of St. Peter Recreation gives a student a ticket for ice cream after a conversation on local opportunities to get involved. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Carrer Fair

The Minnesota Department of Transportation speaks with a St. Peter student at the career fair. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Career fair 2

Students talk with members of Wakefield Pork at the St. Peter High School career fair. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Career fair

Students receive an ice cream ticket from Crystal Valley after speaking with them at the career fair. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Career Fair 3

Students stopped at booths lining the St. Peter High School entryway to the cafeteria to speak with local companies about career opportunities. (Carson Hughes/suthernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments