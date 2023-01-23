A St. Peter man is accused of intentionally lying about his felony supervision status in applying for an absentee ballot in the 2022 election.
Thomas Bert Wilson, 32, was charged with a felony Jan. 20 for intentionally making a false statement in applying for an absentee ballot.
According to the charges, Wilson had completed an absentee ballot application around Sept. 30, 2022 and falsely asserted on the application that he had “the right to vote because, if I have been convicted of a felony, my felony sentence has expired (been completed) or I have been discharged from my sentence”.
But at the time, Wilson was on probation for several felony offenses he carried out while committed in the Forensic Mental Health Program the Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter.
On Dec. 18, 2020, Wilson was sentenced to three years probation after being convicted of fourth degree assault for inflicting bodily harm on a staff member. His probation expires Dec. 18, 2023.
Wilson was further convicted of fourth degree assault for spitting blood at staff members. According to the charges, witnesses reported that Wilson began to chew at his own lip to draw blood and spat it on the forehead of a staff member. Wilson allegedly spat at the staffer six times before responders could place a spit hood over his head.
On Feb. 22, 2022, Wilson was sentenced to another two years of supervised probation for the assault, expiring that same day in 2024. In each sentencing order, Wilson was ruled ineligible to vote until such time as he was restored his civil rights.
Wilson acknowledged that did not receive his absentee ballot and as a result, did not vote in the 2022 election.
In speaking with investigators, reportedly admitted to completing the ballot application and being aware that he was on felony level supervision.
