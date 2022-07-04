The St. Peter Farmers Market was filled with youngsters covered in face paint and henna tattoos on scavenger hunts Saturday morning, as the market celebrated its first special event of the summer.
All summer long, the St. Peter Farmers Market is giving residents a chance to pick up fresh vegetables, pickled products, canned syrups and jams, homemade desserts, crocheted fabrics and more from a wide variety of vendors on Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
On select dates, the market is hosting themed events, starting off with the Mini Festival on July 2. In addition to the usual vendors, the market offered face painting and twisted balloons by Making Faces with Mankato and henna tattoos by Happy Henna.
Activities, such as bubbles, sidewalk chalk and a market mini scavenger hunt were also featured at the festival. The first 15 winners of the market scavenger hunt were awarded a prize.
The mini festival is just the beginning of Farmers Market special events.
Between Tuesday, July 12 and Saturday, Aug. 6 the Farmers Market Barrel of Giving will allow visitors to donate school supplies to the local community. All proceeds go the Friends of Learning Back to School Project, a nonprofit which collects school supplies for K-12 students in rural Nicollet County and St. Peter.
Every third Saturday from June through October, the Farmers Market is partnering with the St. Peter Library to bring 10 a.m. storytimes to the kids of St. Peter. The morning of free books and storytime activities is combining with the market on July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.
Then, on Saturday, July 23, marketgoers will have a chance to meet with St. Peter’s first responders. Allina Health ambulance EMS workers will arrive at 9:30 a.m., followed by St. Peter Police at 10 a.m. and St. Peter Fire at 10:30 a.m. Each department will stay for around an hour, except in case of an emergency.
Or those who are feeling generous, St. Peter Farmers Market is collecting non-perishable donations for the St. Peter Food Shelf between Aug. 2 and Aug. 27. Drop-off donations may include dry and canned goods, personal care and hygiene products, infant care products, plates and utensils, spices and condiments, cleaning products and aluminum foil.
Plenty of fun activities are scheduled for National Farmers Market Week on Aug. 6 and Aug. 13. On Aug. 6, patrons can enter their names in drawings and witness the results on Aug. 13. Kids can see a tractor, pet a goat, draw with sidewalk chalk, blow bubbles and scribble in a special farmers market coloring book.
Marketgoers who want to try before they buy should mark Sept. 3 on their calendars for the Taste of the Market. Participating vendors will be offering free samples of their homemade goods to attendees.
Auto Restorers Car Club is bringing their stock of fixed up vintage automobiles to the Classic Car Day on Sept. 10. Visitors can admire the classic cars while listening to live music by Tanner Peterson.
On Oct. 8, the St. Peter Farmers Market is giving thanks to its buyers with Customer Appreciation Day. Attendees can enjoy free cookies and canvas market bag giveaways.