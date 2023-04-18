Designs by St. Peter’s own Alaena Klages are coming off the rack and hitting the runway it Fashion Week Minnesota.
The co-owner of downtown boutique and sewing studio Alteliér Creative is making her Fashion Week debut as one of nine Minnesota designers selected to showcase their styles in Proximity, an exhibition which puts a spotlight on local couturiers and emphasizes their shared space with high end labels. Four of Klages’ looks will be highlighted on the Proximity runway on April 23 at the Dwell44 showroom in St. Louis Park.
For Klages, it was a shock to be invited to the biannual flagship fashion event as a relative newcomer to the industry, having founded her own denim-based clothing line Orinlaen in 2021.
“It’s kind of surreal. It’s a dream come true,” said Klages. “I applied just to get my name out there and did not expect to get accepted my first time applying.”
Since her acceptance into Minnesota Fashion Week, the local creative has buckled down and stitched four styles custom-fitted for the models who will be wearing her designs on the runway and in professional Fashion Week photoshoots.
One of Klages’ designs for the upcoming show was displayed on a mannequin at Alteliér, a rosy, tiered dress sewn with stretch netting fabric underneath a navy-blue bustier cut and stitched from thrifted denim fabric.
The outfit is right at home with Klages’ design philosophy of blending brash, vibrant colors with recycled materials interwoven throughout the many pieces she’s created for Orinlaen. With a focus on sustainable fashion, Klages uses denim that has been thrifted, recycled and donated as a base for her work before adding her own attention-grabbing aesthetic. She often livens up her pieces with a paintbrush, decorating denim jeans with loud and colorful acrylic patterns and phrases, or by pairing the denim with flashy fabrics.
“I really like bold statement pieces, eye-catching,” said Klages. “I’m kind of inspired by the idea of capturing what you would have worn fearlessly as a kid, but wearing it as an adult, that kind of fearlessness.”
Klages spends much of her time sewing pieces at Alteliér Creative, which she and her mother Cheryl Klages opened in St. Peter in 2022. The mother and daughter duo both sell their own apparel lines at the boutique alongside clothing, jewelry and art by midwestern artisans.
After two years of building up her own local fashion brand in Southern Minnesota, Fashion Week has given Klages a taste of the metropolitan fashion scene. On promotional photoshoots, she’s worked alongside producers, models, photographers, makeup and hair stylists and other designers in the industry.
Klages noted she’s also been able to connect with other boutique owners, which could create opportunities for Orinlaen and Alteliér Creative to expand their customer base outside St. Peter.
“We’re working out the details but we would like to offer both the Orinlaen clothing and the Altelier Creative, we’re looking into wholesaling to other boutiques.” said Cheryl.