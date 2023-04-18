Designs by St. Peter’s own Alaena Klages are coming off the rack and hitting the runway it Fashion Week Minnesota.

Alaena Klages

Alaena Klages, co-owner of Alteliér Creative and the designer behind the Orinlaen denim fashion line will be featured at the upcoming Fashion Week Minnesota show Proximity. Here, she poses with one of her designs, a recycled denim bustier overtop a rosy, tiered stretch netting dress. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments