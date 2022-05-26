A new touring exhibit at the St. Peter Library by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association asks what Americans knew about the Holocaust and what more could have been done to respond to violence and genocide in Europe.
On Monday, the St. Peter Library debuted the new exhibit, titled “Americans and the Holocaust,” with a speech by Gustavus Adolphus College Professor of Bible and Jewish Studies Marian Broida. The traveling exhibit will remain at the St. Peter Library until June 30.
“Americans and the Holocaust,” offers an in-depth look at how American media covered the rise of the Nazi Party, its attacks on Jews and reports of genocide, as well as American reactions to Jewish refugees and World War II.
Holocaust Muesum historians were guided by a 1979 mandate outlining the need for America to reflect on its own role in the Holocaust.
“We hope that the exhibition provokes new questions and opportunities to reflect on those questions both in regards to the history and to our own roles and responsibilities today,” said Broida. “Questions like ‘What is the relationship between knowledge and action? How do we balance humanitarian concerns and political realities? And what are the pressures and motivations that influence individual behaviors?’”
The 1,100-square-foot exhibit, which first opened in April 2018 at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., tells the story of the American response to Nazism through the 1930s and 1940s in various mediums.
Visitors will see newspaper articles from the time period, quotes from important historical figures, opinion polls, personal stories of American efforts to rescue Jewish refugees and interactive tablets displaying even more resources.
Broida stated the questions raised about America’s response to the Holocaust are especially relevant in the geopolitical climate of the present day.
“Totalitarianism is a threat to the world at large. The history of the Holocaust and Nazi expansionism undergirds an immediate and robust response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine,” said Broida. “Today, totalitarianism is a rising threat in many parts of the world including western democracies. This exhibition and the questions it raises could not be more relevant now.”
After the opening speech, library guests toured the exhibit while the River Valley String Quartet played somber melodies befitting the subject matter.
Out of 50 libraries receiving the traveling exhibit nationwide, the St. Peter Library is the only institution in Minnesota represented. Library staffer Gabriela Roemhildt successfully applied for a grant in 2018 or 2019 and traveled to Washington DC to see the exhibit in-person at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.
The St. Peter Library was initially scheduled to receive the exhibit in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its arrival until 2022. Library staffer Tosha Anderson then shepherded the installation of the exhibit and associated programming.
“The application process was pretty extensive,” said Librarian Brenda McHugh. “The application committee, from what I understand, looked at demographics of the area and focused a lot on rural communities and places that didn’t have access to this kind of exhibit.”
“I think St. Peter is also really open to learning about things and discussing tough topics,” McHugh added.
The St. Peter Library also has a schedule of events to coincide with the exhibit. Starting from May 23-27, classrooms are scheduled to visit the display.
Then, on June 8 at 6 p.m., American military historian and author Michael Eckers will hold an educational discussion on the Nuremburg Trials.
A panel of community speakers made up of Gustavus associate professors Sharon Marquart and Maddalena Marinari, MNSU Director of African American Affairs Kenneth Reid and Indigenous activist Megan Schnitker will lead a discussion on “Ideologies of Hate: Then and Now.” The forum is on June 13 at the Gorman Park Pavillion from 4 to 6 p.m.
Marian Broida will then visit the Gorman Park Pavilion on June 22 at 10:30 a.m. to lead an “Introduction to Jewish Studies.”
In addition, the St. Peter Library is hosting a series of film showings. “The Book Thief” plays on June 15 at 6 p.m. Then on June 22 at 1 p.m., the library will play “Saul & Ruby’s Holocaust Survivor’s Band,” followed by a showing of “Denial” on June 29 at 1 p.m.
“I hope the exhibit sparks conversations in the community to talk about an important part of history that we need to keep talking about and how this mirrors something that might be happening in the world today,” said McHugh. “It’s a good jumping off point for conversations.”