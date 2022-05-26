A visitor attending the “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit uses one of several interactive tablets to learn more about America’s response to reports of genocide overseas. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Three questions are at the heart of the “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit: “What did Americans know?”, “Did Americans help Jewish refugees?” and “Why did Americans go to war?” (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Gustavus Adolphus College Professor of Bible and Jewish Studies Marian Broida said the lessons from the Holocaust are still relevant today amid rising totalitarianism around the globe. Broida will lead an introduction to Jewish Studies at Gorman Park on June 22. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A new touring exhibit at the St. Peter Library by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association asks what Americans knew about the Holocaust and what more could have been done to respond to violence and genocide in Europe.
On Monday, the St. Peter Library debuted the new exhibit, titled “Americans and the Holocaust,” with a speech by Gustavus Adolphus College Professor of Bible and Jewish Studies Marian Broida. The traveling exhibit will remain at the St. Peter Library until June 30.
“Americans and the Holocaust,” offers an in-depth look at how American media covered Nazi atrocities and American reactions to Jewish refugees and World War II.
“We hope that the exhibition provokes new questions and opportunities to reflect on those questions both in regards to the history and to our own roles and responsibilities today,” said Broida. “Questions like ‘What is the relationship between knowledge and action? How do we balance humanitarian concerns and political realities? And what are the pressures and motivations that influence individual behaviors?’”
The 1,100-square-foot exhibit, which first opened in April 2018 at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., tells the story of the American response to Nazism through various mediums including newspaper articles from the time period, opinion polls, personal stories and interactive tablets displaying even more resources.
Broida stated the questions raised about America’s response to the Holocaust are especially relevant in the geopolitical climate of the present day.
“Totalitarianism is a threat to the world at large. The history of the Holocaust and Nazi expansionism undergirds an immediate and robust response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine,” said Broida. “Today, totalitarianism is a rising threat in many parts of the world including western democracies. This exhibition and the questions it raises could not be more relevant now.”
After the opening speech, library guests toured the exhibit while the River Valley String Quartet played somber melodies befitting the subject matter.