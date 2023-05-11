Growing up in Syria’s capital city of Damascus, boasting a population of over 2.5 million people, Ayan Omar couldn’t imagine she would one day find herself living in a small Minnesota town half a world away. But when her family immigrated to St. Peter in 2012, Omar found both a place she could call home and a community she could strengthen.
Today, the 28-year-old uses her financial acumen around the clock to aid economic development in Minnesota communities. For over five years, Omar volunteered for the Region Nine Development Commission, where she currently serves as the minority population commissioner, representing all nine member counties, including Nicollet, and she’s the organization’s first female Personnel Budget Committee member.
Within St. Peter, Omar promotes local enterprise as a member of the Economic Development Authority. She’s served on the EDA since her appointment by the City Council in April 2022.
And outside of her volunteer work, Omar supervises the operations of state chartered banks in her career as a financial institution assistant examiner for the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
Omar’s contributions to her community have earned her a coveted spot in the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program as one of eight chosen candidates representing the Mankato area. The two-day program taking place later this month at the University of Minnesota brings together around 50 young community leaders in the private, public and nonprofit sectors.
The news of her acceptance came as a shock to Omar, who confessed she hadn’t heard of the Young American Leaders Program until she was nominated by Region Nine Executive Director Nicole Griensewic. Having gone through the program once herself, Griensewic thought Omar was a perfect candidate to represent the area.
“She really has an interesting perspective and is a really bright, young female leader and does everything with optimism and constant positivity. It’s really a breath of fresh air,” said Griensewic. “But she’s not afraid to speak out or share her opinions. She’s very soft-spoken, but she’s very educated and eloquent.”
Developing a resume
Since 2017, Omar has served as a valued member of Region Nine, offering her own unique perspective. She initially joined the commission as the organization’s very first college representative while pursuing her bachelor’s degree in corporate and general finance, plus a minor in business law and business administration, at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
At the time, Omar was splitting time between her college education and reading to children as a teacher at the St. Peter Community Child Care Center. Still learning the ropes as both a student and a fairly recent immigrant to the United States, Omar realized she needed some business and volunteer experience on her resume before graduating.
That’s when she discovered Region Nine.
It was a nerve-wracking experience presenting her resume to the governing body of 40 regional leaders, including elected officials, but Omar got the position and found a place where she could be a voice for her community in the organization’s mission to accelerate economic development and tackle transportation issues in southern Minnesota.
“I truly think the importance of community service is it keeps you grounded in your community,” said Omar. “I have been living here for about 10 years now, and it’s very nice to give back to the community I live in.”
Long journey
While her family originally hails from Somalia, Omar herself was born in Saudi Arabia and spent most of her childhood in Syria. But as Omar and her six siblings began to reach adulthood, her parents looked to the United States in hopes of providing their kids an affordable, high quality college education. Because of the family’s non-resident status in Syria, college tuition prices for the kids would be nearly double that of the standard rate — far too expensive for all seven children.
Within a year of applying for visas to the United States, the Omars were approved for a flight to Boston in January 2012. Within a few months of city life, they left to join family friends in the small town of St. Peter.
There were some culture shocks as Omar arrived in St. Peter to complete her senior year of high school, but having taught herself English while living in Syria, she quickly adapted to her new community.
One of the greatest challenges was transportation. Prior to moving to St. Peter, she never needed a car to get around. Damascus was a walkable city, and Boston had a metro system, so it came as a great surprise to see the sprawl of highways, like 169.
“We got on the highway — we were on 169 — and I saw there was a lot of green land around on the sides of the highway, and that was my cultural shock,” Omar recalled.
After graduating high school, she took a semester off before starting college, just so she could get a car. Being thrust into the college system with only a year in the American education system was it’s own challenge.
“Fortunately, me being a middle child, me and my older siblings went through the college system first, so when it was time for my younger sibling to go about it, we said ‘Hey, we got you,” said Omar. “We know how to put together a resume, where to apply, where’s a good school. We all kind of lean on each other.”
Helping others
Now serving as Region Nine’s Minority Populations Commissioner, Omar uses her voice to ensure community resources and programs are accessible to immigrants and people of color.
“It makes you resilient having all these experiences firsthand, and it makes you want to give back, because you don’t want to see anyone go through the same difficulties you went through,” said Omar.
Griensewic said Omar has been a valuable voice for the commission, with a deep understanding of banking and accounting and as a relationship-builder. When Region Nine invited Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan for their first Equity Summit, it was Omar the commission trusted to welcome Flanagan to the community.
“She’s someone who you can tell sincerely cares about people,” said Griensewic. “She wants to support me as a leader and my team and really understand the work we are doing, and she is also very pragmatic and can understand it from a key financial viewpoint.”
When a vacancy opened up on the St. Peter EDA last year, her work on Region Nine and relationships in the community led city councilors to encourage her to apply. The position has given her the opportunity to help local businesses and observe how the community is growing.
Since moving to St. Peter, Omar has developed a love for the close-knit town, preferring the laid-back climate to the bustle of the Twin Cities. When she has to commute once or twice for work, there’s nothing like coming back home.
“There are so many people out there; I never enjoy myself in the cities,” she said. “Then I got to drive back home to St. Peter, and I’m like, ‘Ahh.’ Even though everything closes by nine, it’s still nice to come back to a place you call home.”