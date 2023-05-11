Growing up in Syria’s capital city of Damascus, boasting a population of over 2.5 million people, Ayan Omar couldn’t imagine she would one day find herself living in a small Minnesota town half a world away. But when her family immigrated to St. Peter in 2012, Omar found both a place she could call home and a community she could strengthen.

Ayan Omar

St. Peter EDA member and Region Nine Minority Populations Commissioner Ayan Omar was selected for the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Ayan Omar Graduation

Ayan Omar was already starting her working career, as she worked toward a degree at MNSU. (Photo by Muna Omar)
Omar family

The Omar Family poses for a picture after Liban’s graduation ceremony at St. Peter High School in 2014. From left to right: Khalid Omar, Muna Omar, Mustafa Yasin (cousin), Mustafa Omar, Liban Omar, Khadro Adam, Abdi-Aziz Omar, Ayan Omar. In the center: Abdi Al-Rhman Omar. (Submitted photo)

