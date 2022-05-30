After making the sudden transition to distance learning sophomore year, adjusting to whole new ways of schooling their junior year and going back to basics as seniors, the St. Peter High School class of 2022 more than earned the thunderous applause of their families and faculty at Friday’s graduation ceremony.
Jubilation permeated the St. Peter High School gymnasium as parents sitting in the bleachers gleamed at their sons and daughters filing into the arena clothed in cerulean caps and gowns. Despite the unprecedented challenges of the past few years, the rows of young adults awaiting their diplomas was a display of the staunch endurance of students and educators alike.
Class President Eva Kracht praised the class’ capacity to overcome the obstacles that were now behind them in her welcoming address at the start of the ceremony. Representing the administration and the wider community, Principal Annette Engeldinger, Superintendent Bill Gronseth and School Board Chair Ben Leonard also voiced their congratulations.
After seniors sang the class song, the ceremony moved into speeches by three select student presenters. The graduates’ chosen theme was “Live, Laugh, Love,” based on both Gen Z’s ironic appreciation of the popular motivational slogan and the real world lessons the words can be applied to.
Graduate speaker Shea Hildebrandt spoke on living life without regret. He directed each member in the audience to ask themselves if they are happy with where they are at and where their life is going. He encouraged those who answered yes to continue living in ways that fulfill them, but he challenged those who answered no to make a change.
Speaking from his own experience, Hildebrandt discussed how he made new friends by making the risky leap from athletic practices to play rehearsals in his senior year.
“This year I quit a sport I had played since third grade. I was so scared I would disappoint so many people and then I realized I couldn't let that stop me,” said Hildebrandt. “I had to go into my senior year and make myself proud. That's when I made the decision to go out for the school play..
“If I hadn't made that decision I would have never met a group of people I never talked to before and I would have never had the chance to be a gelatinous cube," he continued.
For his speech on laughter, Brogan Hanson opened with a couple corny jokes before boasting his punchlines were better than his father’s, SPHS Physical Education Teacher Keith Hanson (who was scheduled to speak later that evening.)
Brogan emphasized the importance of taking risks and being willing to laugh at yourself if you falter.
“Why not go out? Why not try new things? The only person stopping you is you,” said Brogan. “If you screw up, who cares? The biggest failures make the greatest stories. If you can't control it, at least you can laugh about it."
On the topic of love, Katie Gurrola reminded her classmates about the importance of self-love. She spoke on her difficult first year in Varsity soccer as a freshman. During her first few games, Gurrola was competing against teams at a level she wasn’t prepared for.
The realization that she wasn’t as good as she thought she was rattled her confidence. But with the help of her teammates and coaches, Gurrola eventually rose to the challenge.
“I gave myself a lot of hate because I felt that I was letting my team down and most importantly letting myself down ... But with grit and determination, I grew out of my shy, uncertain, nervous shell and grew into the loud, knocking people over, yelling at the refs goalie,” said Gurrola. :My coaches never gave up on me, my teammates never gave up on me and most importantly I never gave up on myself."
Faculty speaker Keith Hanson then took the podium in a speech that was just as much for the parents as it was for the students. Hanson was attending as both a teacher and a proud parent of his third and final high school graduate.
Looking at life as a soon-to-be empty nester, Hanson remarked that he and the other parents in the room are sharing in many of the same feelings as their kids and the same feelings they once had sending them on their first day of school.
"Here we are 13 years later now sharing the same emotions as you: excitement, sadness, pride and the hopes and dreams of what these young people are going to become,” said Hanson. “I want to give a little advice to the Class of 2022. When these people out here ask for your help setting up the grad party, ask you to take another picture with a relative you don't know — just remember all the birthday parties, all the conferences, all the plays, all the concerts, all the practices, all the games that they brought you to. They shared that time with you, make sure you share that time with them.”
After a few final words, the graduates were invited on stage one-by-one in alphabetical order to accept their diplomas. With just a handshake and a piece of paper, each person walked on stage a student and left a high school graduate. As all the diplomats were handed out, the class turned around to face the crowd and threw their caps in the air — celebrating all that life has in store.