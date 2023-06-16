With non-traditional lawns on the rise, the St. Peter City Council is giving local residents new opportunities to plant native flowers, shrubs and grasses in their yards.

Pollinators

A variety of insects, from bees to butterflies, match the variety of plants in this pollinator garden. (File photo/southernminn.com)
  

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Load comments