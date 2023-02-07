Though temperatures plunged into the negatives over the past week, St. Peter's 19th annual Winterfest was a reminder of the positives that can be found in the coldest of seasons.
Many residents were more than willing to endure the blistering cold in order to find the treasured Winterfest Medallion and the attached $1,000 chamber bucks prize.
The Medallion Hunt launched on Jan. 27 during the Winterfest Opening Ceremony outside the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce. Hunters scoured the city's public parks over the next eight days as the Chamber drip-fed clues on a daily basis.
By Friday evening, dozens of residents could be seen from Hwy. 169 digging their shovels into piles of snow along the edge of Minnesota Square Park. With the eighth clue's mention of an information kiosk and a nearby bench, hunters scrambled to the south end of the park with shovels.
A few dedicated hunters spent over two hours shifting through the snowbanks in the darkness and wore headlamps to brighten their search.
"Ed [Lee] at the Chamber has been dialing us in a little bit with all the clues, and I think he's dialed us into this spot," said one Medallion Hunter who preferred to remain anonymous. "The trick is if you look at the Medallion it's kind of invisible. Unless you have a spotlight, you might not see it."
It turned out the hunters were on the right track, but it wasn't until 5:05 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 that the medallion was found by local resident Trae Swehla.
In a recorded interview with St. Peter Chamber of Commerce President Ed Lee, Swehla said it was the ninth clue, which mentioned an evergreen and getting red in the face, that led him to realize the medallion was hidden in a straight line away from the red-lighted pine tree in Minnesota Square Park.
Swehla is no stranger to the St. Peter Medallion Hunt. The St. Peter resident said he came close to finding the Medallion in past years, but this was his first time unearthing the St. Peter Medallion himself.
"I've been doing this for the last three years and I've been within 50 feet of the Medallion every year, but this year I got it," said Swehla.
There were more than a few hurdles Swehla had to overcome. During the first few days of the hunt, he believed the Medallion was in Gorman Park and spent six to eight hours in a fruitless search of the grounds.
Then on Saturday, Swehla's mother drove up to Alden, Minnesota and accidentally took his shovel with her. The predicament led Swehla to buy a brand new shovel that day, which he used to find the Medallion.
"I had to run to Ace, so shoutout to Ace Arrow Hardware because I ended up spending $50 on a shovel I didn't need," Swehla said while displaying the shovel with the tag still on.
The Medallion Hunt was just the beginning of the Winterfest schedule of events.
On Jan. 28, local residents competed in a cornhole tournament at the St. Peter Community Center to raise money for the Royal Family Kids Camp and their mission to create positive experiences for children in foster care.
Patrick's On Third celebrated Winterfest with a hockey shootout on their patio on Jan. 28 and their first ever mullet competition during Tuesday's Trivia Night on Jan. 31. Participants were judged on the length, volume and appearance of their mullet and prizes were awarded to the top three entries.
The Veterans Park ice rinks were open to adults on the evening of Feb. 3 for the Minnesota Nice Night. Attendees could skate on the ice, snowshoe or huddle around the bonfire.
Families took over Veterans Park the following morning for a day of family-friendly activities. Parents and children practiced their hockey shots on the ice, snowshoed around the park, made s'mores by the bonfire and hunted for hidden jewels.
Over 300 participants took on the Polar Plunge challenge on Saturday and raised over $65,000 for the Special Olympics.
The Treaty Site History Center gave visitors an opportunity to visit the museum for free and participate in a scavenger hunt themed around a free showing of the animated movie "Small Foot."
Winterfest isn't over just yet, there's still plenty of fun to be had this weekend.
River’s Edge Hospital is hosting the annual Winter Walk around the healthcare campus at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Participants are encouraged to meet inside the hospital at the main entrance off of Sunrise Drive. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served.
Then at 1 p.m. community members can embark on the poker walk through St. Peter establishments like the Red Men Club and Patrick’s. Participants visit each establishment to collect cards for a poker hand.
Grass and Roots Outdoors is hosting sledding and soccer in the snow at the South Elementary hill and ballfields from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday.
The last, but not least, event of Winterfest is the Dad’s Belgian Waffle Breakfast by the St. Peter Lion’s Club on Sunday, Feb. 12 at St. Peter American Legion Post 37. The breakfast is a chance to enjoy a hearty meal of waffles, sausage, juice and coffee from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Friends of Learning Back to School Project.