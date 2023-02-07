Bubbles

Lucille and Hazel Hedberg blow bubbles at the Winterfest family day at Veterans Park. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Though temperatures plunged into the negatives over the past week, St. Peter's 19th annual Winterfest was a reminder of the positives that can be found in the coldest of seasons.

Trae Swehla found the Winter Medallion in Minnesota Square Park on Saturday. (Courtesy of Ed Lee)
Community members raised money for the Royal Kids Family Camp during a Winterfest Cornhole Tournament at the St. Peter Community Center. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Patrick's on Third awarded a trophy to the grand champion of their inaugural Winterfest Mullet Competition. (Courtesy of Patrick's on Third)
Families headed to the ice rinks at Veterans Square Park to celebrate Winterfest. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Lucas Hickey, Brooke Sharstrom, Rachel Hickey and Logan Hickey snowshoed across Veterans Park. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A young girl plays hopscotch at Veterans Park during Winterfest. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kids and adults practiced shooting hockey pucks at the Veterans Park ice rinks. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

