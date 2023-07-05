Everyone gathered eagerly awaits the start of the parade group. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
The grand Marshalls for the 2023 4th of July parade ride in style, Scott Dobie (left) and Barb Moeller (right). (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Children toss candy to those gathered from a St. Peter firetruck. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Children rush to the street to gather candy. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Past and current St. Patrick's Say queens. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
The banner bearers for the St. Peter marching band lead the way. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Saints marching band drumline keep the band in time. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
A prehistoric patriot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
A dog enjoys the ride with the Mankato T-Birds. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Candy gets flung to the crowd. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Members of the St. Peter public pool staff keep everyone cool. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Sports Reporter
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.
