Fire Hall Groundbreaking

(Left to right): Architect Bailey Merrill, Mayor Shanon Nowell, Councilor Ben Ranft, Councilor/Firefighter Darrell Pettis, Rep. Susan Akland, Councilor Dustin Sharstrom, Councilor Keri Johnson, Councilor Emily Bruflat, and Councilor Brad DeVos break ground on the St. Peter Fire Hall. Not pictured: Fire Chief Matt Ullman, Sen. Nick Frentz and Construction Manager Scott Umhoffer participated in the groundbreaking as well.

City and state officials, local firefighters and contractors dug in their shovels on the corner of Sunrise Drive and Broadway Avenue to kick off construction of the new St. Peter Fire Station.

Firefighters ground breaking

St. Peter Volunteer Firefighters celebrate the start of construction on the new fire hall. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Groundbreaking kids

Kids join in the fire hall groundbreaking ceremony. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Groundbreaking

A St. Peter Fire Truck was stationed at Broadway and Sunrise for the groundbreaking ceremony. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

