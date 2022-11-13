Emily Kretschmer had never shown her work in a public gallery before, but through the St. Peter Art Stroll, the mixed media artist had the whole city for an audience.
Though she was interested in the visual arts since her school days, Kretschmer had pursued writing as her creative outlet until just a couple years ago when she rediscovered her love of painting.
Using paints, inks and found papers, Kretschmer crafts colorful figurative and abstract compositions framed by a border of string lights. The work of an artist is often solitary and, without a studio of her own to showcase her portraits, Kretschmer remained on the periphery of the local arts scene.
That was until she was approached by Cheryl Casteen, an organizer of the Art Stroll, alongside Bryan Holland and Amanda Malkin, to participate in the inaugural arts celebration.
With Casteen’s assistance, Kretschmer selected the pieces for display. The experienced photographer helped narrow down Kretschmer’s focus to just her abstract work to create a unified public gallery.
“She really gave me such guidance to put it together,” said Kretschmer. “I didn’t know those things. They seem pretty basic to people, but I’m self-taught so I really didn’t know that.”
On Saturday morning, the gallery was ready to open on the second floor of the Nicollet Plaza — a space the painter shared with bronze sculpture artist David Hyduke. It was a unique opportunity to not only display her work, but connect with other artists in the community.
“Connecting with people and having people look at what you’re doing and talk with you about it is meaningful,” said Kretschmer. “I’m not just doing it for me, suddenly. I’m painting what I want to paint and that’s not going to change, but this will stay with me always.”
Though the Art Stroll coincided with the first major snowfall of the year, the cold weather didn’t deter community members. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown St. Peter was bustling with a steady stream of strollers braving the cold.
Custom-made brochures and signage guided strollers on their local art pilgrimage. Local businesses, like the St. Peter Food Co-op, housed the photography of Zach Baldwin and Emily Stark, while Altelier Creative featured Larissa McConnell’s fiber arts, the Smallest Cog exhibited the paintings of Judith Forester, and Contents carried Roxanne L. Schoeb’s ceramics.
Creatively-inclined business owners got in on the fun as well. Eric Ouren, of Ouren Instruments, exhibited his collage work at his music shop alongside Tin Can Valley printmaker Craig Kotasek. Allison Ellingson, owner of the People’s Store, showcased her handcrafted quilts. At the Stained Glass Studio, Bob Vogel was wowed by the turnout.
“I’ve had more people in here than I have had in six months,” said the artist and owner of the studio. “Usually, I get one or two people in here a day. I've not had that many people ever.”
Other artists, like painter Betsy Byers, and printmaker Josh Winkler, of Secret Knots Studio, worked out of their home studios. Bryan Holland opened his studio up to Casteen, glass artist Mark V. Hall and ceramicist Shawn Bagley; Goldsmith Patty Conlin, of Stone’s Throw Gallery, exhibited her gemstone jewelry alongside photographer Jon Smithers, and clay artist and author Michelle Keisersatt, of Soul Work, shared her with drawing room with artist Joan Osborne and Shannon Dietrich, of Re.mind Designs.