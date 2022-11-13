Art Stroll 5

A couple onlookers take in photos at the St. Peter Food Co-op during the 2022 Saint Peter Art Stroll Saturday. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Bob Vogel, owner of Stained Glass Studio, shows his glassworks to 6-year-old Ben Borslein and 8-year-old Charlotte Borslein. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Emily Kretschmer had never shown her work in a public gallery before, but through the St. Peter Art Stroll, the mixed media artist had the whole city for an audience.

Emily Kretschmer held her first public gallery at the Art Stroll, exhibiting her mixed media abstract paintings. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Emily Stark displayed her landscape photography at the St. Peter Food Co-op during the Art Stroll. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Patty Conlin of Stone's Throw Gallery demonstrates the goldsmithing process. Here, she uses a torch to solder a gold piece. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
(Left to right) Glass sculpture artist Mark V. Hall, ceramicist Shawn Bagley (front row), photographer Cheryl Casteen and painter Bryan Holland (back row) celebrate after a busy Art Stroll. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Those who made the journey out to Secret Knots Studio had the chance to see Josh Winkler's printmaking workshop. Winkler specializes in depicting landscapes he's visited and the impact of human activity on the natural environment. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Betsy Ruth Byers exhibited her paintings in her home studio in St. Peter. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Michael Callahan is known for more than just stand-up comedy. During the pandemic, the St. Peter resident took up painting and developed an eye for abstract art. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Jon Smithers exhibited his photography at the Stone's Throw Gallery. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Larissa McConnell exhibits her floral, textile work at Altelier Creative. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
David Hyduke showcases his bronze sculptures at Nicollet Plaza. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Craig Kotasek of Tin Can Valley Printing Co. allowed Art Stroll attendees to use his press to print bookmarks. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Eric Ouren of Ouren Instruments featured his other creative passion, collages, in his music shop. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Community members on the Art Stroll stop by The Smallest Cog to view paintings by Judith Forster. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Making her debut as a gallery artist, Joan Osborne (left) shows a customer her pencil art. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Shorty Johnson, owner of Shorty's Tire One, displays his photography at the Arts Center of St. Peter. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
For over 40 years, Roxanne Schoeb has crafted pottery, bowls, plates, mugs and more. Her ceramics were on display at Contents during the St. Peter Art Stroll. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Michelle Kaisersatt exhibited her extensive collection of pottery at her Soul Work studio. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
An Art Stroll participant browses their brochure while admiring the paintings of Pam Bidelman. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Allison Ellingson (right), owner of the People's Store, is photographed with her handmade quilts, crafted with natural dyes, next to Art Stroll attendee Patricia Koch. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Shannon Dietrich, the local jewelry artisan behind Re.mind Designs, exhibited naturalistic jewelry made from stones and wood. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

