Living out west in Washington state, Robert Barker, of St. Peter’s Class of 1959, doesn’t get many opportunities to catch up with former classmates. It’s been eight years since Barker last attended a reunion, so when he received an invitation to attend the fourth St. Peter All-School Reunion, he leapt at the chance to book a trip back to his hometown.
Barker arrived at the First National Bank on Saturday night to see the square parking lot bustling with hundreds of St. Peter alumni reconnecting with old friends. There was both nostalgia and unfamiliarity in seeing what everyone was up to, as he reminisced about those days skipping class.
“We always carry that image of how they looked in high school, and then when you start coming to these reunions, everyone has a little more slump in them, a little more gray hair in them,” said Baker. “They’re walking a little bit slower and talking real funny in different ways. We’re going to bed a lot earlier.”
Baker wasn’t the only one traveling long distances to make it for the reunion. Though she lives in Colorado, the all school reunion is a can’t-miss event for Marilyn Tollefson of the Class of 1966. Since the first All-School Reunion in 2003, Tollefson has attended each reunion to connect with long-standing friends after high school.
The idea for the All-School Reunion began with late Chamber of Commerce President Larry Haugen, said volunteer Bob Genelin. Genelin was recruited by Haugen as a key member to organize the All-School Reunion in time for the Fourth of July Celebration.
“The late Chamber President came up to me and said, ‘I got a job for you,’” said Genelin. “He helped get everything put together, and we worked on it, and we had about 30 people helping us.”
Genelin stayed active in the All-School Reunion over the next 19 years, now coordinated by a team of four volunteers led by Marian Determan of the class of 1963. This year’s reunion was initially planned for 2020, but the event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approximately 500 people attended the reunion at First National Bank, which featured several food vendors for the first time, as well as the traditional beer garden and live music performances by Mr. Shoe with the five-piece band, Rock of Ages and a DJ by Kern Brothers.
Between mouthfuls of hamburgers and tater tots, alumni swapped stories of former teachers and classmates like it was yesterday. Mary Osborne, of the class of 1978, could still recite a mythology poem word-for-word she was forced to recite in William Harvey’s English class.
“We had to stand in front of class, and if you didn’t know the poem, you had to sit in the poet's corner,” Osborne laughed. “As you can tell, I still remember.”
Osborne recalled to her classmates Carolyn (Hillger) Roach and Denice (Roggow) Lager how Harvey would memorize where everyone sat in the classroom and could tell you exactly where your older brother or sister had been seated. When Osborne came into his class, Harvey informed her desk was where John Denver’s wife, Annie Martell, once sat.
Lager, however, preferred having John Sylvester as her English teacher, partly because she didn’t have to recite the poem in Mr. Harvey’s class.
“Mr. Sylvester taught English like you were a college freshman, and he had high expectations,” said Lager. “I got an F on something, because we were supposed to write a funny story, and he didn’t think it was funny.”
The alumni spent equal time reminiscing about the times they had in class and the trouble they got into outside of school.
Marlene Willson and Robin Bauer, of the class of 1976, have remained close friends ever since they lived across the street from each other at 4years old. They were in a high school play together, did pep club together and went to Seven Mile Creek together to take advantage of the brief period Minnesota’s drinking age was lowered to 18.
While the crowd at the First National Bank skewed toward the classes of the 1960s and 70s, there were plenty of younger graduates in attendance as well. Jon Campbell, Robin Kleimon and Rachel Ribar all reconnected after their senior year was altered by the 1998 tornado. When the high school was devastated by the tornado, the students recalled transitioning to classes at the elementary school.
“Our senior year was very unforgettable, a lot of special stuff,” said Kleimon.
“Like not going to school until noon,” Campbell added.
“We had tiny little chairs and tiny desks,” said Kleimon. “I think they put chairs by the desks, so you didn’t have to try and squeeze in the chair connected to the desk.”
For many alumni the reunion was a time to reconnect, but some graduates, like Helen Miller and David Schauer, have never left each other’s side. The pair of 1959 graduates married after becoming high school sweethearts at their junior year prom. Schauer recalled that he made the first move and was actually Miller’s second choice for a prom date.
“I wanted to go with somebody else,” Miller laughed.
“Now she’s stuck with me,” Schauer added.