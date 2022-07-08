An estimated 250 pro-choice activists lined up next to Hwy. 169 in the pouring rain on Thursday night, refusing to back down to the weather nor the US Supreme Court.
The recent Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade and granted states the ability to restrict or outlaw abortion, provoked a record outcry among members of progressive activist group Indivisible St. Peter-Greater Mankato.
The organization held a similar reproductive rights rally, waving cardboard signs and chanting slogans on 169 outside Minnesota Square Park, less than two months prior following the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion. In spite of heavy showers, the crowd of protesters grew considerably compared to the May 12 rally under clear skies.
“It’s a real positive sign when the energy increases, especially for summer in a college town and we're also doing this in the rain,” said Indivisible organizer Jim Dimock.
Men and women of all ages chanted slogans and cheered for cars and trucks that honked in approval as they passed by. The protesters eventually headed across the green lawn of the Minnesota Square Park to the park pavilion where guest speakers were invited to comment.
Members of local faith communities, including Rev. Lindsay Jacaruso of the First Presbyterian Church of Mankato and Marian Broida, a Jewish professor of religion and interfaith program coordinator at Gustavus-Adolphus College spoke on how abortion was compatible with their religious beliefs.
ACLU organizer Karla Esqueda informed the crowd that abortion was still protected in the Minnesota Constitution under the 1995 state Supreme Court decision Doe v. Gomez, but warned that the state legislature can send a proposed amendment to a statewide referendum with a simple majority vote in both chambers.
Planned Parenthood advocacy organizer TL Jordan spoke on how the group was forced to shut down abortion services in North Dakota and South Dakota raised concerns that abortion restrictions would have a disproportionate impact on the LGBT community.
While many speakers urged the crowd to get out the vote to secure abortion access, 13 year-old Maarit Mattson said many people her age were passionate about the issue and needed ways to get involved.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.