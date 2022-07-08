Abortion Rally

Approximately 250 pro-choice activists held protest signs along Hwy. 169 in St. Peter following the Dobbs v. Jackson court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

An estimated 250 pro-choice activists lined up next to Hwy. 169 in the pouring rain on Thursday night, refusing to back down to the weather nor the US Supreme Court.

Abortion Rally 2

Indivisible St. Peter-Mankato organizes a reproductive rights rally in the rain. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The recent Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade and granted states the ability to restrict or outlaw abortion, provoked a record outcry among members of progressive activist group Indivisible St. Peter-Greater Mankato.

Abortion Rally 3

The reproductive rally included protesters of all ages. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The organization held a similar reproductive rights rally, waving cardboard signs and chanting slogans on 169 outside Minnesota Square Park, less than two months prior following the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion. In spite of heavy showers, the crowd of protesters grew considerably compared to the May 12 rally under clear skies.

Abortion Rally 4

An abortion rights activist holds up signs made with coat hangers. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

“It’s a real positive sign when the energy increases, especially for summer in a college town and we're also doing this in the rain,” said Indivisible organizer Jim Dimock.

Men and women of all ages chanted slogans and cheered for cars and trucks that honked in approval as they passed by. The protesters eventually headed across the green lawn of the Minnesota Square Park to the park pavilion where guest speakers were invited to comment.

Abortion Rally 5

Reproductive rights activists head to the Minnesota Square Park Pavilion. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Members of local faith communities, including Rev. Lindsay Jacaruso of the First Presbyterian Church of Mankato and Marian Broida, a Jewish professor of religion and interfaith program coordinator at Gustavus-Adolphus College spoke on how abortion was compatible with their religious beliefs.

Abortion Rally 6

Pro-choice activists hold signs carrying both English and Spanish slogans. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

ACLU organizer Karla Esqueda informed the crowd that abortion was still protected in the Minnesota Constitution under the 1995 state Supreme Court decision Doe v. Gomez, but warned that the state legislature can send a proposed amendment to a statewide referendum with a simple majority vote in both chambers.

Abortion Rally 7

Hundreds of pro-choice activists stand in the rain along Hwy. 169. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Planned Parenthood advocacy organizer TL Jordan spoke on how the group was forced to shut down abortion services in North Dakota and South Dakota raised concerns that abortion restrictions would have a disproportionate impact on the LGBT community.

Abortion Rally 8

A pro-choice activist sports a habit from "The Handmaid's Tale" in protest of the Supreme Court ruling. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Abortion Rally 9

Protesters gather in the Minnesota Square Park Pavilion to hear guest speakers. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

While many speakers urged the crowd to get out the vote to secure abortion access, 13 year-old Maarit Mattson said many people her age were passionate about the issue and needed ways to get involved.

Abortion Rally 10

Rev. Lindsay Jacaruso of the First Presbyterian Church of Mankato told the audience that denying a woman the right to an abortion was against her Christian faith. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Abortion Rally 11

13-year old Maarit Mattson spoke on how the Supreme Court decision was affecting members of her generation. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments