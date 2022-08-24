2022 St. Peter Public Schools New Teachers

New teaching/certified staff at St. Peter Public Schools for the 2022-23 school year includes: front row (l to r), Wes Heiser, Regina Sirianni, Mary Tobar, Heather Bakke; middle row, Emily Elverum, Melise Baumgarn, Olivia Mikkelson, Stephanie Evans, Ariana Bealey; back row, Michael Johnson, Matthew Weets, Kinsey Irvin, Heidi Niemeyer, and Kylie Kuhlman. Not pictured is John Bartholow.

St. Peter Public Schools recently welcomed 15 new teaching staff members for the 2022-23 school year as new teacher workshops were held at various locations in the district on Aug. 17 and 18.

