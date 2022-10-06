With nothing but the flickering light of a lantern to guide them, Nicollet County Historical Society is taking guests on a journey 160 years into the past.
Spirits of St. Peter’s sister pioneer city, Traverse des Sioux, wander the twilight trails eager to share their stories in the Treaty Site History Center’s “Shadows at the Crossing” tour on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday Oct. 8.
Area residents are invited to purchase tickets in advance online at the Nicollet County Historical Society for tours between 6-8 p.m. Space is limited, but walk-ins are allowed if there is room available. Recommended for adults and kids ages 8 and up, the lantern-guided walking tours will be held before sunset and in complete darkness depending on the time of night.
Along the tour, guests move from shadow to shadow, interacting with actors portraying the spirits of the pioneers that lived at Traverse des Sioux when it was an active village with a trading post, hotel and brewery.
“You get to experience history where it happened,” said Nicollet County Historical Society Executive Director Jessica Becker. “It’s not like we’re doing this in a museum or a lecture hall. You’re experiencing it live, with people, where they lived and worked.”
The actors bring to life real people from the era, including fur trader, Dakota War General and First Governor of Minnesota Henry Sibley; Mary Nancy Winona Wakaŋtaŋkawiŋ Eastman, the daughter of a Dakota woman and a white painter of Native American life and known as “the Great Spirit Woman;” Presbyterian Minister and Christian Missionary Rev. Stephen Riggs; and Traverse de Sioux’s first hotelier Bernard Borneman.
St. Peter resident Katha Chamberlain portrays pioneer woman Jennie Pettijohn Tyler, who was born in a log cabin at Traverse Des Sioux. Her father enlisted in the Union Army during the Civil War, leaving the family alone at Traverse des Sioux as the Dakota War broke out.
The stories of the spirits shed a light on the lives of historically significant figures in the development of Traverse des Sioux at tumultuous time in the state’s history. New settlements were being established while the nation was at war with itself and tensions with the indigenous people reached a boiling point.
“It’s compelling to put yourself into the mindset of people,” said Chamberlain. “One of the things my script makes clear is this family, the Pettijohns, had no fear of their indigenous neighbors, which I would imagine was not a common attributes among the white settlers since they were taking land away from the indigenous population.”
Chamberlain noted that the Pettijohn family was close to the Dakota War. Friends of the family were killed at Redwood Falls and in the Battle of New Ulm. Children would imitate military marching drills, fashioning themselves three-pointed hats, singing the Battle Hymn of the Republic and carrying sticks as weapons.
“It’s a conflicting story, but I think it’s an important story to understand the background as much as we can,” said Chamberlain, who has portrayed Pettijohn Tyler three times in the past three years. “It shows once again how important history is and how important Historical Societies are and how important it is to tell the truth.”
There are currently more potential roles than there are actors. Chamberlain encouraged anyone who takes an interest in Shadows at the Crossing to consider becoming a cast member next year.
The spirit tour will be held rain or shine. Even during stormy weather like in 2019’s tour, the show must go on.
“We all had umbrellas when it was raining and it rained the whole night, but we preserved and the people who bought tickets persevered,” said Chamberlain. “It was exciting that even when the weather wasn’t cooperating, people were still coming to hear our stories.”