SPHS spring play cast & crew members include: front row (l to r), Bryan Harroun; second row, Ryenne Pettis, Lily Deming, Ella Ruble, Madison Braam, Isabelle Misch, Sophia Brown; third row, Shea Hildebrandt, Eleanor Winterfeldt, Eva Kracht, Sky Gassman, David Marlow, Rowan Snay, Grace Tollefson, Brenden Larson, Anja Harbo; top row, Alexis Boettcher, Ryan Ranft, Hannah Wohlers, Wesley Toupence, CeeJay King, Adrik Rojas-Malledo, and Andrew Baji. Not pictured are Eleanor Kennedy, Lucas Hickey, Drake Smuder, Corbin Herron, Marcus Graves, Wyatt Davis, Dustin Sikkema, Santiago Vega, Molly Leonard, and Sean Mitchell.
Saint Peter High School’s theater department wraps up the 2021-22 school year with its spring play performance, “She Kills Monsters,” written by Qui Nguyen and co-directed this year by Robbie Deering and Jen Maldonado.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 5; Friday, May 6; and Saturday, May 7 at the SPHS Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased at the Performing Arts Center box office an hour prior to each performance and there will be NO online sales for this show. Cost is $7 for adults and $5 for students and NO PASSES will be accepted.
‘She Kills Monsters’ is a dramedy that debuted in 2011. It tells the story of Agnes Evans, an average woman who loses her younger sister Tilly in a car accident. Having been very distant from her sister while she was alive, Agnes embarks on an adventure to get to know her sister better by playing a Dungeons & Dragons module that Tilly had written, and discovers things she'd never imagined. The plot takes place in reality and in the imaginary game world.
Cast List
Narrator - Isabelle Mish
Tilly - Rowan Snay
Agnes - Sky Gassman
Chuck - Bryan Harroun
Vera - Ryenne Pettis
Miles - Shea Hildebrandt
Lilith - Eva Kracht
Kaliope - Eleanor Winterfeldt
Orcus - David Marlow
Steve - Brenden Larson
Farrah - Ella Ruble
Evil Gabbi - Eleanor Kennedy
Evil Tina - Grace Tollefson
Monster - Adrik Rojas-Malledo
Monster - Lucas Hickey
Monster - Lily Deming
Monster - Madison Braam
Monster - Sophia Brown
Monster - Anja Harbo
Monster - Drake Smuder
Crew list
Stage manager - Hannah Wohlers
Assistant Stage Manager - Wesley Toupence
Lighting Design - CeeJay King and Corbin Herron
Spotlight - Noah Kracht and Marcus Graves
Costume manager - Andrew Baji
Set Construction - Ryan Ranft, Marcus Grave, Alexis Boettcher, Ella Ruble, Wyatt Davis, Dustin Sikkema, Santiago Vega, Sean Mitchell, and Noah Kracht.