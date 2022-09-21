The 2022 SPHS Homecoming candidates includes: front row (l to r), Anders Dixon, Ben Taylor, Will Elias, Marty Anderson, David Marlow; back row, Anna Boomgaarden, Audra Bixby, Piper Ruble, Claire Meyer, and Karen Bocanegra. (Photo courtesy of St. Peter HS/Kurt Hildebrandt
Congrats to this year's Saint Peter High School Homecoming Queen & King candidates, which were announced on Friday afternoon with the traditional banner drop in the commons area.
This year's Queen candidates are Audra Bixby, Piper Ruble, Claire Meyer, Karen Bocanegra, and Anna Boomgaarden. King candidates include Will Elias, Ben Taylor, Marty Anderson, David Marlow, and Anders Dixon.
The following is the SPHS Homecoming Week activities schedule, which is organized each year by the SPHS Student Council:
Thursday, Sept. 22 - Pre-Homecoming Pepfest
Monday, Sept. 26 - Minion Monday
Tuesday, Sept. 27 - Iconic Duo Day (i.e. Batman/Robin, Sharpay/Ryan, Barbie/Ken)
Wednesday, Sept. 28 - Mean Girls vs. Men in Black
Thursday, Sept. 29 - Country vs Country Club
Friday, Sept. 30 - School Spirit Day; Parade at 4:30 p.m.; Football vs. Belle Plaine at 7 p.m.
