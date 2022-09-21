DSC_0124.JPG

The 2022 SPHS Homecoming candidates includes: front row (l to r), Anders Dixon, Ben Taylor, Will Elias, Marty Anderson, David Marlow; back row, Anna Boomgaarden, Audra Bixby, Piper Ruble, Claire Meyer, and Karen Bocanegra. (Photo courtesy of St. Peter HS/Kurt Hildebrandt

Congrats to this year's Saint Peter High School Homecoming Queen & King candidates, which were announced on Friday afternoon with the traditional banner drop in the commons area.

