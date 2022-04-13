While the most hotly contested races of 2022 won’t be decided for another seven months, the election cycle kicked off locally Friday, as voters began selecting Republican and DFL nominees for the special election for United States House triggered by Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s passing.
With only a $300 filing fee required to run as part of one of Minnesota’s four parties with automatic ballot access — Republican, DFL, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis and Legal Marijuana Now — 20 candidates ultimately filed to run for the special election by the March 15 deadline.
Because of the timing of Rep. Hagedorn’s passing, a special election will be held, but it will be concurrent with the Aug. 9 primary for the general election. The primary for the special election will be held May 25.
Retired Carleton College Political Science Professor Steven Schier emphasized that the set of circumstances and timing under which this election is being held are extremely unusual. With no shortage of well-funded and active candidates, he said the race is extremely unpredictable.
“It’s a race that’s impossible to call,” he said. “We’ve never seen this before, and I would bet you good money that we’ll never see this set of circumstances again in our lifetimes.”
The setup
Stretching along the full length of Minnesota’s border with Iowa, the 1st Congressional District includes blue-leaning Rochester and Mankato, along with a wide swath of rural townships and smaller communities which have voted increasingly red.
Due to its politically diverse composition, the 1st District has traditionally been a political battleground. However, former President Trump’s strong support in rural and working class areas enabled him to carry it by 15 points in 2016 and 10 points in 2020.
Recent races for Congress have been closer. Now-Gov. Tim Walz held the seat for 12 years, but defeated Hagedorn by only about 2,500 votes in 2016. When Walz gave up the seat to run for governor in 2018, Hagedorn defeated DFLer Dan Feehan by an even narrower margin.
Bolstered by Trump’s presence at the top of the ticket, Hagedorn expanded his margin in 2020. However, that election was also marked by the strong performance of Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis candidate Bill Rood, whose more than 21,000 votes held Hagedorn to a plurality.
With the winner of the special election in August ceding the seat in 2023 to the winner of the general election in November, it may seem the race is relatively unimportant, but there are other factors to consider.
With the Democratic margin in the House at less than 10 seats, Schier said that every special election has an important impact on the majority’s ability to pass legislation. In addition, a stronger than expected performance for Republicans or DFLers could be seen as a bellwether for the November elections by the national press corps, who will be covering the race closely.
As is required by law, the district’s boundaries were altered earlier this year to ensure equitable population distribution. Because the 1st District’s population only grew by about 4%, compared to the statewide growth rate of 7.6%, it needed to take on additional turf.
For residents of the areas shifted from one district to another, the special election adds another layer of complexity. Because the special election is for Hagedorn’s unexpired term, it will be held under the old boundaries, while the regular election will be held under the new ones.
As has traditionally been the case, the state’s divided Legislature failed to agree on a redistricting plan. Instead, the work was left up to a five-judge panel appointed by Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lori Skjerven Gildea.
Composed of two judges appointed by DFL Gov. Mark Dayton, two appointed by former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty, and one by Independence-Alliance Gov. Jesse Ventura, the panel sought to keep their work as neutral as possible and to keep changes to a minimum.
Still, a significant number of area residents who were previously in the 1st District now find themselves in the 2nd District, or vice versa. Another battleground seat, the 2nd District includes most of the southern suburbs and is represented by Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Eagan.
Previously in the 1st District, all of Le Sueur County has been shifted to the 2nd District, while Goodhue County has moved from the 2nd District to the 1st. Rice County has remained split, but while Northfield remains in the 2nd District and Faribault in the 1st, other cities and townships were shifted.
On balance, more Rice County residents will be residents of the 2nd District. Lonsdale and Morristown were added to the 2nd, along with Erin, Forest, Morristown, Shieldsville and Wheatland Townships. Webster Township, previously split between the two districts, will be united in the 2nd District.
However, a piece of Rice County east of Faribault will be shifted from the Second District to the First. This includes the city of Nerstrand and Richland and Wheeling Townships, along with a small portion of Northfield Township and the part of the city of Dennison in Rice County.
The race
As a Le Sueur resident, Minnesota Rep. Brian Pfarr is among those moving from the 1st Congressional District to the 2nd. Pfarr strongly encouraged Le Sueur County residents to get out and vote in both the special and regular elections, saying it represents an incredible and unique opportunity to help choose two members of Congress.
Because Le Sueur County is leaving the 1st District, former Le Sueur County GOP Chair Al DeKruif said that attention from the candidates has thus far been limited. Still, the heavily GOP county could be a crucial battleground in the special election primary that will set the tone for the rest of the race.
While Pfarr represents most of the county’s residents, the 23B House seat currently held by Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, does include Waterville and Elysian townships. Munson is now one of the race’s most prominent candidates, and DeKruif said he could have a home field advantage.
“(Munson) is probably the candidate we know best in Le Sueur County,” DeKruif said.
Munson said that he firmly believes whoever wins the special election primary will be the next member of Congress for the 1st District. And while special elections can always produce surprises, Republicans seem to have quite a few factors working in their favor.
Due to the 1st District’s largely rural character and robust support for Trump, winning the seat would be a challenge for the DFL even in good times. However, with gridlock in Washington, inflation surging and gas prices at elevated levels, the national climate seems to have shifted in favor of Republicans.
It’s hardly unusual for the party that holds the White House to be facing a bleak midterm outlook. Indeed, the last time the president’s party held control of the House in the midterm elections was in 2002, when President George W. Bush retained extremely high approval ratings in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Still, special elections are particularly prone to upsets, because they tend to see much lower turnout than general elections. As a result, a candidate particularly effective at mobilizing their voters can over perform, while a party with a more energized base tends to do better.
With much of President Joe Biden’s agenda stalled in Congress due to skepticism from Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, Democratic morale has fallen significantly. Polls seem to indicate that young people and Independent voters, two particularly crucial voter blocs in the 1st District, have particularly soured on Biden.
That the special election will be held concurrently with the statewide primary could also benefit Republicans. Unlike the DFL, whose nominees for statewide office are mostly set, Republicans will have several contested primaries on the ballot.
“Republicans have more candidates, more money, more enthusiasm, and more action,” said Schier.