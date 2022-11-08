With the Governor's Office and a number of key federal, state and local seats up for election this year, residents in Le Sueur, St. Peter, Le Center and Cleveland headed to their local precincts to cast their ballots.
In Le Sueur, Election Judge Jackie Fahey said voter turnout was fairly consistent with prior midterm elections. By around 7 p.m., Fahey observed around 1200 cast their ballots and locals were still lining up and down the hallway of city hall.
"It's been pretty steady here all day. It's great, we have a great voter turnout here in Le Sueur," said Fahey.
In St. Peter, local precincts were consolidated into one location per ward this year. Voters in Ward I, the northern half of town, cast their ballots at the National Guard Armory while residents in Ward II assembled at the St. Peter Community Center gymnasium.
The change made it harder for election judges to compare turnout to prior midterm elections, in which St. Peter had four voting locations, but judges at the Community Center felt attendance was strong.
