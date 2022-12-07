Scott Coffman couldn’t bring his 82-year-old mother Judith Coffman to the Vikings game or take her out to see the holiday lights, but there was one gift he could offer her this Christmas season: music.
With little more than his voice and a karaoke machine, Coffman traveled from his home in Edina to sing for his mother and the residents of Pheasants Ridge Assisted Living in St. Peter Friday morning.
Coffman has had a passion for music ever since grade school, where he held the record for the most solos in school history. The 54-year-old financial analyst continues to share his vocal talents singing karaoke at the Vegas Lounge in Minneapolis. It was always Judith’s wish to come see him perform, but she wasn’t in a condition to make the drive.
So Coffman brought the karaoke experience to her.
“I wanted to make sure that she could see me sing at least once, doing her song that she loves,” said Coffman.
Through talking with friends about his planned concert, Coffman came into contact with Mankato entertainer Mary Anne Dundas, of Mary Anne’s Music. The local karaoke singer knows all too well how music can make a difference.
In 2014, Dundas began performing singalongs for her parents and the residents of Keystone Senior Living — now New Perspectives — with the facility’s karaoke machine. After realizing how the performances touched the residents, she invested in her own karaoke machine and now performs shows for assisted living facilities across southern Minnesota, as well as private singalongs for residents who can’t leave their rooms.
“My dad told me the most important thing in life is making connections and relationships and I feel like that’s what I do every time I go out and do this, whether it’s for a small group or large parties or funerals or weddings,” said Dundas. “It is a ministry to me.”
Pheasants Ridge is one of Dundas’ regular venues, and when she heard about Coffman’s wish to perform for his mother, she was quick to lend her services and her karaoke machine.
“I always compare what I do to what I hope is being done for my own folks,” said Dundas. “My mom passed away; my dad lives at [Ecumen] Pathstone in Mankato; so it just touched me that I could do that for them, like other people take care of my dad.”
Around 25 residents gathered to see Coffman and Dundas perform. There were thousands of tracks to choose from, but there was one song in particular Coffman had at the top of his list. She chose to sing Judith’s favorite song by her favorite artist, “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” by Elvis Presley.
The duo followed up with some classic Christmas carols and one of Coffman’s gospel favorites, “Why Me Lord,” by Kris Kristofferson. Judith was smiling from ear to ear listening to her son’s voice. When Coffman sat down to ask her if she liked the concert, Judith told her son it was great and offered a gift of her own: a kiss on the cheek.
The Pheasants Ridge residents expressed their gratitude as well. For Coffman, it was a reminder of why he loves to sing.
“Music has just always been my saving grace … I sing all the time, everywhere I can,” said Coffman. “I think it really makes people have a good time, and it’s a nice thing to do in this world right now.”