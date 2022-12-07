Pheasants Ridge karoke

Scott Coffman, right front, collaborated with Mary Anne Dundas, center back, to bring a karaoke performance to his mother Judith Coffman, left front, and the residents of Pheasants Ridge. Scott sang his mother’s favorite song and performed Christmas carols with Dundas. (Photo courtesy of Mary Anne Dundas)

Scott Coffman couldn’t bring his 82-year-old mother Judith Coffman to the Vikings game or take her out to see the holiday lights, but there was one gift he could offer her this Christmas season: music.

