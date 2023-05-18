The air was crackling with anticipation as young anglers cast their lines off the Spring Lake Park pier in Mankato.

Fishing 1

Kids in Wellshare International’s Somali Youth Group surround a fish caught by Mohamoud Mohamoud (back, center in gray). (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Fishing 8

Mohamoud Mohamoud reels in a crappie at Spring Lake Park. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Fishing 10

The WellShare Somali Youth Group, chaperones, DNR staff and Student Anglers Organization volunteers pose together after a day of fishing at Spring Lake Park. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Fishing 4

Volunteers with the Student Anglers Organization demonstrate how to tie a fishing knot. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Fishing 6

WellShare’s Somali Youth Group waited patiently for a bite on the Spring Lake Park fishing pier in Mankato. (Carson Hughes/southernminnn.com)
Fishing 7

Kids in WellShare’s Somali Youth Group reach their fingers into a bucket to feel the live bait. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Fishing 2

Janine Kohn of the DNR shows Somali Youth Group kids a caddisfly in the palm of her hand. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Fishing 3

A Somali boy lets out a shriek after allowing an invertebrate to crawl on his hand. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Fishing 5

WellShare Somali Youth practiced casting their lines on plastic fish in Spring Lake Park before heading to the pier to fish for real. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Fishing 9

Kids enjoyed a fun day of fishing during the Governor’s Fishing Opener. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

