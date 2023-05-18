The air was crackling with anticipation as young anglers cast their lines off the Spring Lake Park pier in Mankato.
For the fledgling fishermen, the cloyingly calm waters below tested their patience. Some reached into a bucket of live bait in hopes of attracting a bite. Others set aside their rods as the minutes stretched on, content to let their chaperone take over.
Then came a tug at the line. Mohamoud Mohamoud, a young boy in the Wellshare Somali Youth Group, peered over the dock to see a crappie biting at his hook. Instinct kicked in and Mohamoud rapidly cranked back the reel, lifting the fish into the air. But the crappie wasn’t ready to give up. It flapped back and forth in a wild motion.
“The fish was a little bit strong, so I couldn’t reel it back up,” said Mohamoud.
A teen with the Youth Anglers Organization came into help. He grabbed the line and lifted the crappie onto the pier, before laying the fish down in the center of the circular dock. The kids encircled the fish to take a closer look before letting out screams of excitement as the crappie flailed into the air.
Fostering outdoor activities
This wasn’t just a memorable day of fishing for children in Wellshare’s Somali Youth Group, for many participants it was their first time ever casting a rod.
Ahmed Jaffer, an imam with the St. Peter Islamic Center and Dar Abi Bakr Mosque, said recreational opportunities like fishing aren’t easy to come by for many local Somali parents. Finding family activities outside of school can be challenging for parents who aren’t fluent in English.
“This kind of activity is very beneficial to our kids. Most of them, if they are lucky, the only chance they have is playing sometimes in soccer games in the fields,” said Jaffer. “That’s the only activity they have after school.”
WellShare International Internal Consultant Mohamed Ibrahim, a father of five, echoed the Imam’s observations.
“I understand the language, I can deal with organizations and find support for my kids and activities but I always worry about those who have a language barrier,“ said Ibrahim.
In response to these barriers, WellShare International is aiming to expand the recreational opportunities available to St. Peter and Mankato Somali youth and connect them to the wider community through a new partnership with the Minnesota Department on Natural Resources.
This partnership came to fruition on May 12, as the DNR hosted and organized an After Hours Fish School at Spring Lake Park during the 75th annual Governor’s Fishing Opener. The experience offered kids in the Wellshare Somali Youth Program and Mankato Youth Place an opportunity to learn how to fish and interact with aquatic wildlife.
Fishing isn’t just a means of getting kids outdoors, its also an opportunity for Somali youth to get involved in the same activities as their peers at school, noted Evan Curtin, Director of WellShare International’s Mankato Office.
“Our goal is that if we have different events like this, then everybody feels more comfortable in being able to come out and do this on their own. It’s meant to be inclusionary,” said Curtin. “It’s a Somali Youth Group, but the idea is we connect them to all these activities that help them deal with their peers at school.”
Jaffer stressed the outdoor excursions were also a benefit to refugee parents who have often felt disconnected from the wider Minnesota community. Like the kids, many parents in the Somali community didn’t have experience with fishing. Through the Somali Youth Group, they now have an avenue to partake in shared hobby with their fellow American neighbors.
“It is integration with the community they live with and a new place. Their parents have challenges in terms of language and those kinds of things, but the future generation who goes to this school in the area now want to adapt to this new life,” said Jaffer. “The ones who were born and raised here want to learn these kinds of adventures for the first time. Most of them, their parents have never done these kinds of things. It’s very crucial for them.”
“The parents are more excited than the kids,” he continued. “Why? They have most of the time their kid indoors, less activity. So they get tired of being in front of the screens so having these kids of events is a benefit to them. It has taken off some of the loads parents are dealing with.”
Fishing fun
The After Hours Fish School was divided into a series of stations at shelters throughout the park, starting off with an introduction to aquatic macroinvertebrates — insects and other organisms without a spinal column that live at least some of their life in the water.
“We’re trying to teach them a little bit about macroinvertebrates as indicator species of water quality and the fun stuff they turn into,” said organizer Benji Kohn, DNR Fish and Wildlife Outreach Mentor Coordinator. “Most kids don’t know that dragonflies spend most of their life in the water.”
Statewide Watershed Education Program Coordinator Janine Kohn brought live examples of macroinvertebrates including stoneflies, young dragonflies and caddisflies. Kohn allowed the children to hold the insects in their hands which generated piercing squeals of excitement. But they felt the critters crawl along their palms kids’ enthusiasm quickly turned to squeamishness and they laughed and shrieked at Kohn to take back the bugs.
Before they hit the pier, the kids learned how to tie a fishing knot with the help of volunteers from the Student Anglers Organization and practiced how to cast a fishing line. The youth lined up on the grass and aimed their hooks at colorful, plastic fish strewn across the field.
After their fishing excursion, the kids were treated to a sambusa dinner and an opportunity to create fish-themed art projects.
This marked the second major fishing event coordinated by WellShare and the DNR. The organizations previously collaborated in an activity day held at the Mankato YMCA where participants learned how to rig and cast poles, interact with live fish from the local area and learn about fishing regulations. To ensure families could apply this knowledge to their everyday lives, parents received Somali translated fishing regulations and help with navigating the process of registration to obtain a fishing license.
In the future, DNR Fisheries Supervisor Craig Soupir will be taking the Somali Youth Group on monthly fishing excursions at local piers.