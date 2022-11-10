A land far, far away is coming to the St. Peter High School stage.
At 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 17-19 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, the SPHS Theater Department is putting on a production of “Shrek: The Musical” — a theatrical adaptation of the 2001 animated comedy.
The musical follows Shrek, played by Anders Dixon, an aloof, swamp-dwelling ogre who makes a deal with the villainous Lord Farquaad, played by Brenden Larson, to rescue Princess Fiona, played by Isabelle Mish, whom Farquaad intends to marry. With the help of his trusty steed, or rather Donkey, played by David Marlow, Shrek journeys into a dragon’s keep to save Fiona, but during his quest finds himself falling in love with the princess.
Under the direction of Bri Bergstrom, Robbie Deering and Jennifer Maldonado, the Saints have been working hard to bring the zany cast of fairy tale creatures to life. Construction manager Scott Robinson and the tech crew have assembled a castle backdrop, Shrek’s swamp hut and many more intricate setpieces for the upcoming show.
”I’m crazy nervous but it’s exciting. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of,” Anders Dixon said on playing the lead role of Shrek. “My older brother was actually the Beast in Beauty and the Beast and I always looked up to him. My dad has been in lead roles when he was in high school too, so it’s always been in my family and I wanted to what my family does.”
Sophomore Isabelle Mish was eager to play with the bubbly and energetic role of Princess Fiona and explore what makes the character tick.
”I find myself relating to her a lot and a lot of her dreams. She’s based her whole life around these dreams so it was hard for her to accept that life isn’t always what you planned,” said Mish. “It’s been really cool relating to her and trying to understand why she is the way she is.”
David Marlow aims to get plenty of chuckles from the audience as Shrek’s comedically, chatty sidekick Donkey. The senior said he wasn’t expecting to get the part in his audition — it’s unlike any character he’s played in his high school career. But now that he’s stepped into the Donkey’s hooves, he’s ready to showcase his comedic chops.
”I’m excited to show people more sides of myself that I haven’t shown in any other role onstage. I like to think of roles as some extension of who you are applied to a character and I think Donkey has a little, teensy-weensy more than I got to show St. Peter High School to make them know my personality and say ‘Hey, this is who I am.’”
Brenden Larson is embracing the large ego, but short stature of the vain Lord Farquaad. The junior has tiny shoes to fill as the half-sized noble, but he commits to the role as he shuffles across the stage on his knees throughout the production.
“Playing the villain is so much more fun than being a hero. You just get to be all nasty and evil,” said Larson. “Farquaad kind of does that, but he’s more goofy a lot of the time, but I love doing goofy roles as well. I’m incredibly happy where I am right now.”