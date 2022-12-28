The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office is still asking for the public’s assistance in locating Shawn Michael Mooring, age 25, of rural Cleveland, who went missing from his residence in Cleveland Township on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The Herald confirmed with the Sheriff’s Office Dec. 28 that the search was still ongoing.
“We’ve concluded three different searches around the property, on the property, obviously with no positive results,” said Chief Deputy Nick Greenig. “It’s a rural farm property, so multiple outbuildings, bins and equipment.”
He added, “We investigated social media accounts with no results there. We followed up on a few informational tips from the public, and nothing resulted from those either.”
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mooring was suffering from an apparent mental health episode and left the house wearing only sandals on his feet and an insulated vest, leaving behind his motor vehicle and cell phone.
Mooring is described as 25 years old, 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds and has short, sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. When he left the residence on Tuesday, evening, he was wearing a white colored shirt, blue jeans, a gray colored vest and white socks and sandals.
“We’ll continue to work at this until we find him. We won’t be putting out an inactive or anything. We’ll stay with it,” Greenig said. “We continue to ask the public to share any information they have or may come across.”
Anyone who has seen Mooring or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office at 507-357-4440.
Members of the Sheriff’s Posse and the Cleveland Fire Department have assisted with the searches.