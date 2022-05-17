Incumbent Sheriff Dave Lange, Sheriff Deputy Marc Chadderdon and Mankato Police Officer Chad Honetschlager have announced their candidacies for Nicollet County Sheriff.
Lange has served five terms as Nicollet County sheriff, totaling 20 years. His career in Nicollet County law enforcement stretches back 37 years in total.
“After much consideration and encouragement, I have decided that I will seek a sixth term as Nicollet County Sheriff,” Lange said in a press release. “I am grateful for the opportunity the citizens of Nicollet County have afforded me to serve as your sheriff for the past 20 years. Being your sheriff has been a tremendous honor and I am looking forward to the opportunity to be re-elected as your sheriff.”
Over the past few election cycles, Lange’s bids for the sheriff post went uncontested. But this year, Lange faces a challenge from his own department in Nicollet County Deputy Marc Chadderdon, as well as Mankato Police Officer Chad Honetschlager.
Chadderdon holds 28 years of experience in law enforcement and 27 at the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy spent the past 16 years as a criminal investigator for the Sheriff’s Office and previously served the county as a jailer and dispatcher.
In 1994, Chadderdon began his law enforcement career as a Le Center police officer and Le Sueur County sheriff’s deputy before serving as Cleveland police chief for a brief period.
“I believe law enforcement is a noble profession with 800,000 law enforcement officers in the United States and 10,000 licensed officers here in Minnesota,” Chadderdon said in a press release. “These officers shoulder the responsibility every day to keep our communities safe. The past couple of years, people were afraid to even say they liked or supported law enforcement, because of the rhetoric and division being expressed. Sadly, this inflammatory language has been spread by many elected officials which should be embarrassed [by] their message.”
Chadderdon is also the founder of the Minnesota South Central Investigators Coalition. Since 2008, the nonprofit has trained thousands of police officers and financed community events like Shop with a Hero, Cops & Bobbers and Toys for Tots.
The candidate levied criticism over rising drug overdoses in the county and said dealers are not being held accountable.
“The county has doubled the amount of deputies, more than doubled the sheriff’s budget and very few individuals are in jail,” said Chadderdon. “The jail door has become [a] revolving door, and this just does not work. Career criminals need to be in custody, not on our streets. A very small percentage of our population is committing the overwhelming majority of our crimes. I’m not asking for new laws. I only want to enforce the laws we have on our books and follow the sentencing guidelines that are currently in existence.”
Honetschlager was born and raised in St. Peter and spent 16 years in project management and sales before making the career change to policing. He returned to college and graduated with a degree in law enforcement.
The candidate spent 12 years as a volunteer reserve deputy for the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office and five years as a reserve officer on the Mankato Police Department.
Honetschalger emphasized his unique perspective based on his nontraditional journey from the private sector to law enforcement. His platform centers on creating a culture of accountability in the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, restoring public trust and community relations and supporting the physical and mental health of law enforcement professionals.
"Chad’s goals include improving relationships between the residents of Nicollet County and the Sheriff’s Office," stated a campaign press release. "Through openness and accountability, every citizen of Nicollet County can play a role in shaping the Sheriff's Office into a positive institution affecting positive change for all who interact with it."