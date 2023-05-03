At its latest meeting, the St. Peter School District named more than a dozen teachers and staff who would have their positions cut or placed on an unrequested leave of absence to accommodate massive budget reductions.

St. Peter Public Schools Empty Classroom

(File photo/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments