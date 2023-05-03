At its latest meeting, the St. Peter School District named more than a dozen teachers and staff who would have their positions cut or placed on an unrequested leave of absence to accommodate massive budget reductions.
Ahead of the 2023-2024 school year, the School Board unanimously voted on Monday, April 17, to not renew the contracts of 11 teachers who have been with the district for three years or less. The roll included four middle school teachers, three North Elementary teachers, two high school teachers, one South Elementary teacher and one Physical Education teacher.
Two staff members, a facilities use coordinator and the community outreach coordinator will also not have their contracts renewed.
The board further adopted a motion to propose placing three tenured teachers on an unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits — a high school teacher and two middle school teachers.
Tenured teachers have a 14-day waiting period following the proposal to request a public hearing, if they believe the unrequested leave does not align with the master agreement or state statute, after which the board may adopt or decline proposal at the May meeting.
“This is not based on performance, and each and everyone of these individuals can be reassured in that factor,” School Board Member Kate Martens said of the cuts.
The downsizing is part of the district’s response to a predicted $3 million budget deficit induced by a lack of future COVID-related revenues combined with dropping student enrollment. In March, the board approved a plan presented by Gronseth to slash $1.57 million from the deficit in the upcoming 2024 fiscal year.
In total, the approximately $1.4 million in proposed staffing cuts and changes to programming accounts for around 90% of the budget reduction. Superintendent Gronseth said cutting staff was “unavoidable,” since employees make up an estimated 80% of school spending.
“It’s a tough one. It’s never easy to make reductions,” said Superintendent Bill Gronseth. “We hate to see teachers go, but in order to keep that balanced budget and it’s our fiscal responsibility to make these reductions and we’re hopeful that in the future, these folks can find their way back.”
A revised budget presented by Business Manager Tim Ragner at the April 17 meeting projected the district’s reserves will be out $733,000 at the end of the 2023 fiscal year on July 30 as expenditures are predicted to exceed revenues, without transfers from other funds, by $1.8 million. This would leave the school district with a $3.81 million fund balance, around $300,000 below initial predictions.
“When we adopted the budget we knew we would be dipping into the reserves, and then with some unexpected changes with COVID and how those funds lined up it was more complicated than usual,” said Gronseth.
Ragner said inflation was one of the main drivers of the higher expenses, accounting for a near $300,000 increase in fuel and utility costs above what was anticipated. Strings attached to the third round of ESSER COVID dollars were also much tighter than the previous rounds, leaving the district with less freedom to spend the funds outside the assigned budget areas. Special education costs further contributed approximately $300,000 in new expenses.
With a drop in student enrollment and decreases in compensatory revenue, the School District has struggled to keep up with the growing costs.
“Going into this year, we’re probably in the middle as far as fund balances,” Ragner said on the district’s fiscal position relative to other schools. “And probably, after this year, we’ll be not in the middle anymore. We’ll be down in the bottom half this year compared to other schools.”
To relieve some of the rising costs, the revised budget drained the leftover $835,000 remaining in the assigned operating fund from when St. Peter High School was built.
“We put that money away because we had some increased enrollment ... We put it away for a rainy day and, obviously with COVID and now the drop in enrollment we had, it was a rainy day,” said Ragner.
School Board member Ben Leonard indicated the revised budget showcased the need to cut staff.
“This isn’t something we do easily, but as we heard with the revised budget, it is necessary for our district, and I just wish everyone the best and appreciate their time and service to St. Peter,” said Leonard.