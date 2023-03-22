Facing an estimated budget deficit of $3 million over the next two fiscal years, the St. Peter Public School Board unanimously approved a budget plan, which would cut or reduce 18 staff positions across the district.
The plan, which was presented to the School Board on Monday by Superintendent Bill Gronseth, would slash the district’s deficit by $1.57 million in the upcoming 2024 fiscal year. If the Minnesota Legislature follows Gov. Tim Walz’s budget proposals, the school administrators predict the cuts would be sufficient to reach a balanced budget.
St. Peter Middle School would see the greatest changes in the proposed budget, which calls for the elimination of a student section, and with it, the net reduction of eight full-time teacher positions. Superintendent Gronseth referred to it as a net reduction, because some areas may require more teachers, as other areas have positions eliminated.
With declining enrollment at the elementary level, St. Peter Middle School Principal Jon Graff indicated having six sections at the middle school was inefficient, and no longer sustainable with the current fiduciary pressures.
With five sections rather than the current six, the average class sizes at the fifth-through-eighth-grade levels would grow by around four to five students. The sixth grade is estimated to have the highest average class size with 31.6.
Alongside the reduced section, the school district called for an elimination of the middle school block schedule.
In the current middle school schedule, the school day is divided into four 75-minute blocks. There are two blocks for core curriculum, like math, science, English and social studies, a third block for physical education and elective classes, and a fourth block for exploratory classes. The school day also includes 20 minutes of advisory time and 45 minutes of Saints time.
But with five sections, rather than six, the district recommended moving to a schedule of six 53-minute periods and removing the 75-minute block for elective courses. The new schedule would have one period for each of the core curriculum, one period for an exploratory class, one period for physical education or an exploratory class and then advisory/Saints time.
At the elementary level, the budget recommends the reduction of a first-grade section at South Elementary and a third-grade section at North Elementary. A retiring school nurse at South Elementary would not be replaced and a math interventionist who was hired at North Elementary with COVID-related funds would be eliminated.
Combined with the reduction of two full-time teachers at St. Peter High School, the budget plan estimates $1.1 million would be slashed from the budget.
Districtwide, the budget proposes gutting six more positions, including a community outreach coordinator, a school resource officer, a facilities use coordinator, two instructional coaches and a Minnesota State University/TOSA advisor.
In total, the approximately $1.4 million in staffing cuts and changes to programming accounts for around 90% of the budget reduction. Superintendent Gronseth said cutting staff was “unavoidable,” since employees make up an estimated 80% of school spending.
“These are always really hard decisions and making reductions is probably one of the most difficult things we do as administrators, but we also have a fiduciary responsibility to stay within our means,” said Gronseth.
The superintendent said the reasons for the deficit were partially linked to declining student enrollment at the elementary level. Schools receive most of their revenues from state aid, which is distributed on a per pupil basis. Because incoming elementary classes are smaller than the graduating high school classes, the district predicts a loss of 59 students by fiscal year 2025, resulting in a $418,000 drop in state funding.
These predicted drops come as COVID-related support from federal and state governments are expiring and material, utility and staffing costs are on the rise.
“We’re seeing our funding not keep pace with inflation over time,” said Gronseth. “That affects not only the general fund, but also has a special effect with special education. Because special education has been underfunded by the state and federal government, we’ve been using dollars from the general fund, probably like every other district in the country.”
While the district currently has $4.8 million reserved in the general fund balance, Gronseth advised against using the reserve to cover the deficit. With the current fund balance, the superintendent noted the school had met its goal of having enough funds to operate the district for 60 days. Dipping into the reserves would merely delay the inevitable deficit and weaken the district’s financial stability, Gronseth warned.
The district’s budget plan is subject to change depending on what changes are made to school funding this legislative session. If the legislature supports additional school funding beyond the district’s assumptions, giving St. Peter Public Schools the opportunity to keep some positions. On the other hand, if there are state mandates the district hasn’t accounted for, the School Board may need to pursue further cuts.
Regardless of the Legislature’s action, School Board member Ben Leonard indicated the issue of declining enrollment at the lower grade levels would still require the district to make serious budget cuts.
“I’ve been on this School Board for 15 years, and I came in with cuts, and it looks like that's the way my time on this board will end,“ said Leonard. “But we had a really good run of 2.5% growth, and that allowed this district to do a lot of things, to build a reservoir that we didn’t have prior to that, so we can bridge gaps when we need to. But if we're not adding kids to this district, if parents can’t come in and find housing and daycare and jobs, that’s not great long-term.”