When St. Peter resident Kandace Krause discovered Los Angeles singer-songwriter Sawyer Auger online, she became an instant fan.
The pop-rock guitarist was one of the first musicians she found while scrolling through TikTok in winter 2021, and Krause went down the rabbit hole watching his live performances, videos and posts. Though it was Auger’s music that caught her attention, it was his advocacy for mental health awareness that fostered a connection.
In his communication with followers on platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, Auger has made it a point to have open conversations about his own mental health to help break down the stigma.
“I think everyone has a story and some people don’t tell their story and they keep it inside of them,” said Auger. “If I’m able to open up and tell my story, I find that others do the same and it’s like a domino effect. We’re slowly but surely breaking the stigma.”
The singer’s openness about his own mental health was inspiring to Krause, who found Auger during a difficult time in her life when her depression was worsening. So when Auger reached out Krause on his Patreon in November 2022, asking if she would be willing to host a concert during his upcoming tour, she was up to the task.
With the help and sponsorship of Kayla Campbell, of the St. Peter Recreation Department, Krause successfully raised cash donations from area businesses for an upcoming Sawyer Auger concert at Minnesota Square Park on Wednesday, May 24 in honor of Minnesota’s Mental Health Month.
Auger will be playing an acoustic set at the Minnesota Square Park pavilion from 5-7 p.m. and selling merchandise between 7-8 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public and is part of Auger’s “It’s Ok Not to Be Ok” tour.
The show marks Auger’s first concert in Minnesota during his 10-year professional music career, which began when he moved from Connecticut to California at just 18-19 years old. For most of his career, Auger played small venues, like restaurants and wineries, but when the COVID-19 pandemic began he turned his attention to social media and began hosting virtual concerts.
It was at this time he began having an open dialogue with followers about his mental health, which came about unintentionally at first.
“I would kind of always talk about my mental health, not even knowing I was talking about it. I would talk about, ‘Today I don’t feel that great; I’m a little depressed,’ but I kept on going and had this realization that it was OK not to be OK,” said Auger. “I realized other people felt the same way, and it built its own little community.”
The subject of mental health is often intertwined in his music, though he also has a catalog of carefree songs reflecting his happy-go-lucky personality. In line with his efforts to encourage openness, Auger has also taken to writing personalized songs based on stories fans submit to him.
“They could be good, bad, sad, happy - whatever it was they would tell me their story and I would write them a song. It brought an even closer relationship to the music because you could really understand what I was singing, but also you could relate because it’s not just my story, it’s someone else’s story,” said Auger.
For Krause, organizing the concert has become about more than seeing one of her favorite musicians in person. The effort has also allowed her to deepen her connections in the St. Peter community.
“Before I came to St. Peter, I’ve always been involved in community things, and I haven’t been able to do that for quite a few years because of my mental health,” said Krause, “It feels really good to be able to do something for the community again.”