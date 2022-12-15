Five years after establishing Frey Salon, local entrepreneurs Ashley McGowan and Emily Schoper are taking beauty to the next level.
In October, the duo debuted their latest venture: Säga Beauty Collective. Located on the ground floor or the newly built Rök Lofts building on 410 S. Minnesota Ave., Säga is centered around providing an array of high-end cosmetic services that can’t be found anywhere else in town.
Säga’s namesake comes from the collective of specialists coming together to offer services ranging from cosmetic tattooing to botox injections, chemical peels, spray tanning and more.
The collective is partially an expansion of Frey — sharing stylists and a phone number with the spa — while also serving as a unique business in its own right.
“We wanted it so our employees can literally walk across the street,” said Schoper. “That’s also the collective part I think. We have collective clients, we have collective employees — it all moves together. Ashley and I wanted it to feel like one, but different.”
The new location has granted Schoper and McGowan to grow their beauty offerings beyond what was feasible at the Frey Salon and Spa.
Over a year ago, McGowan took up an apprenticeship at the MSP Microblading Collective in the Twin Cities and became licensed in cosmetic tattooing — specializing in brow microblading and shading and lip blushing. At Frey these services had to be relegated to a small room, but Säga provides a wide, open spa area where McGowan can focus on these more intensive treatments.
“I wanted a cleaner, more sterile spot to do these more cosmetic, medical services,” said McGowan.
McGowan also hopes to take on an apprentice of her own as well with the benefit of a space dedicated to microblading, shading and lip blushing alongside waxing, tint and lash spa treatments.
The entrepreneurs further wished to bring a nurse injector into the collective, licensed to provide medical cosmetic treatments. Enter Morgan Schabert, an 8-year client of Frey Salon now partnering with Säga as the woman behind Skinné Med Spa.
Schabert came into the cosmetology business after working in the Mayo Clinic’s progressive care unit during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I loved a lot of things about it, but my anxiety didn’t,” said Schabert.
So the registered nurse took her skills into the field of cosmetology and became licensed to practice advanced treatments like botox injections, dermal fillers, chemical peels and B12 vitamin injections — all of which she offers at Skinné Med Spa inside Säga.
In 2023, Schabert is planning to offer microneedling — a clinical procedure aimed at reducing the appearance of acne scars. She’s also working toward a Master’s degree so she can offer more in-depth medical cosmetic procedures.
”I would like to be more independent and maybe have a person under me like an apprentice,” said Schabert.
One of the most in-demand services that was unavailable at Frey is spray-tanning. But Säga is now meeting that demand with a dedicated tanning room, with an Evolv heated airbrush spray tan.
Establishing Säga has been one of the greatest shake ups in Schoper and McGowan’s 18 years of working together. Since they first met as stylists at a Mankato salon in 2005 through to the founding of Frey Salon, the duo have worked side by side. But with McGowan taking appointments at Säga and Schoper staying at Frey throughout the week, the partners have had to learn to work together, while being apart.
“This is the first time we’ve not been working a week together, because our schedules are very similar and always have been for that long,” said Schoper. “But we’ve figured it out. We still communicate mostly every day.”