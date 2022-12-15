Säga

Emily Schoper (left) and Ashley McGowan (right) debuted Säga Beauty Collective in St. Peter this fall. The business acts as both an extension of Frey Salon’s services and an independent business focused on high-end cosmetic services. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Five years after establishing Frey Salon, local entrepreneurs Ashley McGowan and Emily Schoper are taking beauty to the next level.

Ashley McGowan offers brow microblading and shading and lip blushing services at Säga Beauty Collective. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Morgan Schabert of Skinné Med Spa demonstrates how she delivers Botox injections. The nurse injector has partnered with Säga Beauty Collective, where she offers medical cosmetic treatments like dermal fillers, chemical peels and B12 vitamin injections. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Säga Beauty Collective contains an airbrush Evolv spraytanning facility, one of the most in-demand services that couldn’t be housed at Frey Salon. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

