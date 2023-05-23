Exhibitors revved up their engines and rolled onto the St. Peter High School campus on a large lineup of classic cars, trucks and motorcycles Saturday, May 20, to raise funds for the St. Peter FFA and honor the memory of former student and FFA member Landon Gran.
Around 50 vehicles, ranging from hotrods to stock cars and tow trucks, were on display in the St. Peter High School parking lot for over 170 guests attending the Roll'n for Landon car, truck and motorcycle show. Now in its third year, participation in the FFA fundraiser remained strong after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the event for two years.
Since its inception in 2019, the FFA's classic car showcase has stood as a fitting tribute to former FFA secretary Landon Gran, who was killed in a farming accident just before his senior year of high school. In life, Gran was well-known for his love of vehicles and often took his own truck out to classic car shows around the area.
"He loved people. he loved cars, trucks — anything with a motor. Tractors as long as it was red. Pretty much anything with a motor that kid loved to tinker on, so we continue this in his honor," said FFA co-adviser Michael Reeser.
Roll'n for Landon wasn't just inspired by Gran's memory, it's also the culmination of Gran's original vision for an FFA car show. Reeser noted that as an FFA officer, Gran initiated the idea for a classic car show fundraising event.
"We've just continued that. It’s a great time to get together in fellowship and honor his name and raise funds for the scholarship in his name," said Reeser.
Dollars raised from the car show and associated raffle benefit the St. Peter FFA Chapter and the Landon Gran Memorial Scholarship Fund, which distributes between two to three scholarships to graduating seniors pursuing an education in agriculture each year.
Exhibitors had their vehicles judged in seven different categories: 1986 and up; 1960 to 1985; 1959 and below; truck; rat rod; motorcycle; import/tuner and restore to stock. The top three contestants in each class received a plaque as a prize.
The top award, Best of Show, was given to Seth Beckman and his 1977 Chevy K20 red pickup truck. Beckman, who was also awarded the top spot in the truck category, said he has owned the vehicle since he was 17 years old. He's exhibited the truck at area car shows, but it was his first time at Roll'n for Landon.