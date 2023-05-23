Exhibitors revved up their engines and rolled onto the St. Peter High School campus on a large lineup of classic cars, trucks and motorcycles Saturday, May 20, to raise funds for the St. Peter FFA and honor the memory of former student and FFA member Landon Gran.

A crowd surrounds an exhibitor as he revs the engine of his 50th anniversary Chevy Camaro at the Roll'n for Landon fundraiser. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The truck class featured entries ranging from classic trucks to tow trucks. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A lineup of motorcycles entered for judging in the Roll'n for Landon vehicle show. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
An exhibitor showcases a stock car to guests in the St. Peter Roll'n for Landon fundraiser. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Seth Beckman won Best in Show for his 1977 Chevy K20 red pickup truck. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

