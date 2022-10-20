River’s Edge Hospital is launching a tele-emergency program allowing on-site ER providers to immediately connect with an outside physician or nurse for assistance in treating patients. (TownNews.com Content Exchange)
In a medical emergency, a quick response from board-certified emergency physicians and critical care nurses can mean the difference between life and death. River’s Edge Hospital will soon have expanded access to these services, thanks to a new tele-emergency program funded through a grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust’s Rural Healthcare Program.
The $197,175 grant will allow the facility to acquire equipment and training to connect River’s Edge Staff through virtual communication to a medical team that will be on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help local medical providers deliver the best possible care in the shortest possible time.
“Right now in the ER we run with one provider, so if we were to get into a situation where we had multiple very sick patients,” said River’s Edge Emergency Department Manager Stacey Johnson. “This would allow us to have another physician available that could help manage the care of another patient while the provider that’s here takes care of another one.”
High definition cameras and microphones will allow the tele-emergency virtual team to both see and hear everything that is taking place in the emergency room and provide additional guidance and consultation for Emergency Department nurses and providers in real-time. They can also provide support in the most difficult cases.
“We really appreciate the assistance of the Helmsley Charitable Trust to make this possible. I am excited for our provider and nurse team members to have 24-hour access to additional emergency support services at River’s Edge,” said Paula Meskan, CEO.
The new tele-emergency service is expected to be operational by January 2023. Once the system is up and running, doctors in River’s Edge Hospital’s emergency unit will have immediate access to a second opinion from a dedicated virtual team of outside medical providers in cases with critical and difficult care needs.
“If there’s a higher acuity patient and if the doctor is looking for a consultation if they’re not quite sure, it will have the ability to instantaneously tap into that resource to provide almost like that second opinion and to validate the work the provider is doing,” said River’s Edge Chief Experience Officer Stephanie Holden. “It’s really a way that we can really increase the quality of care we provide to the community.”
The Emergency Department could also use the system to request aid from an RN to act as a recorder and timekeeper to document what’s happening for an on-site physician.
“There’s certain things that are times where we give certain meds every so many minutes. So they can say, ‘It’s been so many minutes since you gave this last med, you might want to do that,’ or ‘You need to pause and do a pulse check,’” said Johnson. “They’re kind of removed from the situation and can observe the whole thing and do our documentation for us.”
In addition, the off-site provider can assist facility staff with finding bed placement and mental health placement for patients.
Supporting telehealth programs is part of The Helmsley Charitable Trust Rural Healthcare Program’s ongoing efforts to improve the lives of rural residents in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and Nevada. Additional programs include behavioral health, telehealth services, training, emergency medical care, diagnostics, cardiac care, cancer care and research into innovations that specifically address the challenges of healthcare delivery in rural America.
“Our goal is to ensure that people who live in rural America have access to quality healthcare as close to home as possible,” said Walter Panzirer, a Trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust. “To achieve this, rural hospitals need to be viable, and they need to have up-to-date equipment, so patients can receive essential healthcare services locally. This initiative is one of many that aims to improve healthcare access and health outcomes in our region.”
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.