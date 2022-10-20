Insurers are offering expanded coverage for telehealth

River’s Edge Hospital is launching a tele-emergency program allowing on-site ER providers to immediately connect with an outside physician or nurse for assistance in treating patients. (TownNews.com Content Exchange)

In a medical emergency, a quick response from board-certified emergency physicians and critical care nurses can mean the difference between life and death. River’s Edge Hospital will soon have expanded access to these services, thanks to a new tele-emergency program funded through a grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust’s Rural Healthcare Program.

